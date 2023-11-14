Apple may face $600 million tax demand from India

apple and indian flag

India’s tax authorities are investigating Apple, Google and Amazon over accounting practices, and are considering demanding $600 million from each.

In a move similar to how the US IRS presented Microsoft with a $28.9 billion tax bill in October 2023, India’s Income Tax Department is specifically investigating transfer pricing. It refers to the purely legal system of allocating or transferring profits from a parent company to a subsidiary company.

International transactions and transfer pricing related to several enterprises related to advertising, marketing and software development are being looked into, according to The Economic Times of India in October 2023.

For Apple, India is particularly focused more on the company’s local subsidiary and the procurement of Apple products for sale in the country.

“Although the company has argued that it is not an international transaction (and hence) outside the scope of taxation,” an unspecified source told the publication, “the department has considered it an international transaction.”

The department found that the taxpayer was not paying any royalty on trading,” the source added.

Separately, an unspecified tax official said India has rejected Apple’s claim that the business is not subject to the country’s taxation laws.

In US dollars, each firm potentially faces a tax demand of $600 million.

Reportedly, the investigation of Apple, Google and Amazon by the tax authority of India started in 2021. It covers different assessment years, and is also at several different stages, including potential litigation.

The tax probe comes as Apple is expanding its manufacturing in India, aiming to produce five times as many iPhones there during the next five years.

Apple’s Indian expansion now is a result of the company looking to reduce its dependence on China as its sole source of manufacturing. However, Apple has previously assembled the iPhone SE in India specifically to avoid the country’s import taxes.

