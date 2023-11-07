Apple may eliminate mini LED iPad Pro with 2024 OLED model

ipad pro

A report about the display industry claims that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will end up with Mini LED if OLED versions arrive in 2024.

The idea of ​​an iPad Pro with an OLED display has been around for a while, with rumors that such a model would arrive in 2024. When it arrives, it may happen that Apple will work entirely on OLED. , and stop offering Mini LED versions altogether.

Viewed a report from TrendForce AppleInsider Mini LED shipments are discussed as how displays using products will see growth through 2027. The report mentions that the display industry’s mini LED panel shipments are estimated to be 13.79 million units for 2024, after the peace of 2023, with the growth projected to reach 31.5. million units by 2027.

Up to a category level, under IT applications, mini LED monitor shipments are estimated at 296 thousand units for 2023 across multiple sectors. As the OLED monitor market becomes saturated and Mini LED costs continue to decline, the expected phase of growth is between 2026 and 2027.

However, for mini LED tablets and notebooks, there are “potential threats” from OLED, and the market is “expected to reach a tipping point this year,” the report said.

One of the threats is the iPad Pro, with the report claiming that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model with Mini LED is “expected to be discontinued in 2024”, to be replaced by OLED. This will obviously lead to a 15.6% year-on-year decline in shipment volume of mini LED-based tablets.

If the rumors about Apple’s OLED iPad Pro upgrade in 2024 are true, it means the company will be cutting back on its orders for mini LED panels as it uses OLED in the iPad Pro instead.

Strangely, the report doesn’t mention the 11-inch iPad Pro at all, so it’s unclear whether it assumes the variant will continue with Mini LED or switch to OLED. It appears that the rumors keep up with the OLED Switch narrative.

Meanwhile, the shipment volume of mini LED notebooks will decline by about 39% year-on-year in 2024. However, the report does not name products like the MacBook Pro lineup.

The Mini LED market will have to rely on factors other than Apple’s iPad Pro.

For the TV sector, the low cost of Mini LED production means there is a positive forecast for 2024, including 6.21 million shipments, an increase of 53.5% year-on-year. By 2027, shipments in the region are projected to reach 24.4 million units.

The automotive market is also an area with a positive outlook, with display technology “gradually expanding”.

Source: appleinsider.com