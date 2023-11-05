Apple may be working on a surprise iPhone update in a few days

Is the next iPhone software update coming sooner than many expect? David Phelan

Although Apple recently released its latest iPhone software iOS 17.1, and expectations are already building for iOS 17.2 expected in December, it now looks like there may be another update before then.

According to MacRumors, there is evidence that iOS 17.1.1 could be upon us in a matter of days.

The publication claims that the website’s analytics logs have shown evidence of this new software, and it could be released “within the next week or two.”

You can read my verdict on whether or not to upgrade your iPhone to iOS 17.1 here, but the supposed existence of iOS 17.1.1 shows that there are some things that need fixing, and for iOS 17.2 It may take a very long time to wait. So what does this mean?

More from ForbesApple iOS 17.1 iPhone Software Release: Should You Upgrade?

The purpose of small updates is almost always to eliminate bugs and fix problems rather than introduce new features, so it seems that may be the case here as well.

Some users reported that their battery life decreased after installing iOS 17.1, although this did not appear to be very widespread in my research. Still, it’s possible that it could be a focus of the update.

If you’re one of those iPhone users whose handset shuts down overnight (for example, you have to enter your passcode in the morning instead of just using Face ID), you’ll know that it was something like Which iOS 17.1 didn’t claim to have sorted. So, that may come in the next software.

There are also other outstanding issues, such as the wireless charging issue for some BMW vehicles. Or maybe it will bring forward the wireless connectivity fixes seen in early betas of iOS 17.2, if Apple feels it’s necessary.

Quite possibly, it’s something we don’t know anything about, such as a security issue. Apple never discloses that there’s a security issue until it’s fixed, so this could be that straightforward—and important—as it is.

What we do know for sure is that the anticipated iOS 17.1.1 Rapid Security Response update may not be the one Apple introduced in May 2023. Shortly thereafter, it was explained that RSRs were only applicable to smaller OS versions, which iOS 17.1 is not. But iOS will be 17.1.1, because it has that extra dot in its version title. Therefore, it is possible that there will be an RSR after iOS 17.1.1, which will be called iOS 17.1.1(a), for example. I’m not saying that will happen, only that iOS 17.1.1 will be an update, not an RSR.

Apple likes to release updates on Tuesdays, making November 7th or November 14th possible dates to check your iPhone for the update.

Of course, I’ll cover it as soon as it’s released.