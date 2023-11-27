November 27, 2023
Apple: Margins are under pressure and the product lineup isn't so strong (NASDAQ:AAPL)


Nikda/iStock via Getty Images Unpublished

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported mixed earnings in its most recent quarter. While the services segment has shown good growth rates, all other segments have performed below expectations. However, Apple has managed to show EPS growth from the year-ago quarter. Diluted EPS in the most recent quarter was $1.46, up from $1.29 in the year-ago quarter, which equates to an increase of 13%. Diluted EPS growth on a trailing twelve month basis has been modest, rising from $6.11 in FY2022 to $6.13 in the most recent twelve month period. One reason behind the slow EPS growth is the rapid increase in R&D expenses. It was mentioned in a previous article that some low-margin services like Apple TV+ are already creating headwinds for Apple’s profitability.

Ycharts

company filing

company filing

Ycharts

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Black Friday sales are cooking! Shop these 27 kitchen deals now

Black Friday sales are cooking! Shop these 27 kitchen deals now

November 27, 2023
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) May Have Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

Is Amazon.com, Inc. now Is It a Good Time to Check Out AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN)?

November 27, 2023

You may have missed

Black Friday sales are cooking! Shop these 27 kitchen deals now

Black Friday sales are cooking! Shop these 27 kitchen deals now

November 27, 2023
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) May Have Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

Is Amazon.com, Inc. now Is It a Good Time to Check Out AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN)?

November 27, 2023
New Yahoo Finance/Ipsos poll finds people will prefer investing as holiday gifts this year

New Yahoo Finance/Ipsos poll finds people will prefer investing as holiday gifts this year

November 27, 2023
Law enforcement issues iOS 17 security warning over namedrop feature

Law enforcement issues iOS 17 security warning over namedrop feature

November 27, 2023
Binance’s Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao is a manageable flight risk: US DOJ

Binance’s Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao is a manageable flight risk: US DOJ

November 27, 2023
Customers of Singapore’s DBS/POSB, UOB and OCBC banks can now ‘lock’ funds that cannot be withdrawn online.

Customers of Singapore’s DBS/POSB, UOB and OCBC banks can now ‘lock’ funds that cannot be withdrawn online.

November 27, 2023