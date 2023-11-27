Apple: Margins are under pressure and the product lineup isn't so strong (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nikda/iStock via Getty Images Unpublished

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported mixed earnings in its most recent quarter. While the services segment has shown good growth rates, all other segments have performed below expectations. However, Apple has managed to show EPS growth from the year-ago quarter. Diluted EPS in the most recent quarter was $1.46, up from $1.29 in the year-ago quarter, which equates to an increase of 13%. Diluted EPS growth on a trailing twelve month basis has been modest, rising from $6.11 in FY2022 to $6.13 in the most recent twelve month period. One reason behind the slow EPS growth is the rapid increase in R&D expenses. It was mentioned in a previous article that some low-margin services like Apple TV+ are already creating headwinds for Apple’s profitability.

In the most recent quarter, Apple’s R&D spending increased 8% year over year while revenue declined about 1%. This has increased the research and development to revenue ratio. We have seen this trend over the past ten years, as Apple’s R&D spending has grown from $5 billion in 2014 to $30 billion in the most recent fiscal year, equivalent to a 20% CAGR. Apple’s R&D revenue expenditure over the last twelve months was 7.8%, compared to 2.9% ten years ago. This is an increase of 5 percentage points for operating margin on a standalone basis.

R&D expenditure is generally considered essential for large technology companies and many of Apple’s other competitors are spending much higher percentages on R&D. Ideally, higher R&D expenditure should help create better product innovation. However, Apple has not delivered any major product pipeline in the last few years. Most of the operating income growth was driven by improvements in services revenue, particularly licensing revenue from Google (GOOG) and the App Store. If the current trajectory continues, we should see revenue expenditure on R&D increasing by 12-13% by the end of this decade. This would be another adverse impact of 5 percentage points to the operating margin and have a significant impact on the EPS growth rate. Apple’s revenue growth is likely to remain modest in the near term and any decline in margins could lead to lower EPS and create more bearish sentiment towards the stock.

Apple’s R&D spending has been increasing rapidly over the past few years. This metric is often overlooked when Wall Street focuses on other aspects of the business. From less than 3% in 2014, revenue expenditure from R&D has increased to 7.8% in the last twelve months. There was a slight decline in this metric due to higher revenue growth during the pandemic. However, in most years, Apple’s R&D expenses have been significantly higher than revenue growth.

In the most recent quarter, R&D spending was $7.3 billion, up 8% from $6.7 billion R&D spending in the year-ago quarter. For the trailing twelve months, R&D spending was $29.9 billion, up 14% from $26.2 billion in the previous fiscal year. During the same period, net sales declined by 3%. Therefore, we can see that the impact of R&D growth has been quite high. Apple’s operating income has declined by $5 billion over the last twelve months. The bulk of the $3.7 billion decline was due to higher R&D spending.

Where is the product pipeline?

Apple’s management has been very successful in building a strong licensing revenue and App Store business. These income streams have very high margins and contribute significantly to the bottom line. However, both of these revenue streams face major regulatory challenges. Even without regulatory hurdles, it would be difficult for Apple to sustain long-term revenue and profit growth based solely on these two revenue streams.

Apple has invested heavily in its R&D department. An increase in R&D spending would be acceptable if Apple had a strong product pipeline. However, most of the revenue base is still contributed by its traditional products and services. Apple’s HomePod and other home devices have failed to capture market share from Amazon (AMZN) and Google. Its effect is visible from the decline in wearables, home and accessories.

Some analysts have pointed to Apple’s potential in the VR segment. However, the bill of materials for Apple’s VR headset is more than $1,500. META has a strong first-mover advantage in this segment and has the resources to defend its market share.

Apple’s track record in snatching market share from Big Tech companies in America is not good. We’ve seen this in the smart speaker business. It’s likely that Wall Street will begin to question Apple’s product pipeline if the company reports a few more quarters of revenue declines across the product category.

Headwinds to EPS growth

Apple has been able to deliver strong EPS growth despite modest revenue growth. As mentioned above, the company has been greatly helped by the increase in attractive service revenues. However, a sharp increase in R&D expenses will have a major impact on EPS growth in the future. For example, if Apple’s R&D to revenue expenses had been the same as ten years ago, the company would have reported an operating margin of over 35%, which would be a staggering number.

Any future decline in margins will be more acute if revenue growth is negative or in the low single digits. If the current trend continues, revenue expenditure on R&D should increase to 12-13% by the end of this decade. This will further adversely impact operating margins by 5 per cent and hurt the company’s EPS growth.

Impact on Apple’s stock

Any delays or failures in future product launches will raise further questions about Apple’s product innovation capabilities. All the other big tech companies, including Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft (MSFT), and Tesla (TSLA), are investing heavily in new products. Apple is already facing a slowdown in its product line. The service sector is completely dependent on the strong customer base of Apple products. If market share of core products declines significantly, we could see lower valuation multiples for Apple despite good services performance.

Apple’s forward PE multiple is significantly higher than other tech majors like Alphabet and Meta. On the other hand, Apple’s year-over-year revenue growth is the lowest among all big tech companies. Apple’s upcoming revenue growth projections are also not optimistic. Much of the customer demand for Apple goods went ahead during the pandemic and we may see slower revenue growth from Apple for a few more quarters.

Apple is increasing its R&D workforce while other tech giants are optimizing their employee costs. This puts additional pressure on management to deliver a strong product lineup.

Investor Takeaway

Apple has grown its R&D spending at a 20% CAGR over the past ten years, from $5 billion in 2014 to $30 billion in the most recent fiscal year. Due to this, R&D and revenue expenditure has increased from 2.9% to 7.8%. The increase in R&D expenditure has been a 5 percentage point drag on operating margins on a standalone basis. In the recent financial year, most of the decline in operating income can be attributed to increase in R&D expenditure.

At the same time, Apple’s product lineup is not strong and the company is registering a decline in product sales. It faces huge challenges from big tech companies like Amazon, Google and Meta in several key product segments. Despite slow revenue growth, Apple’s stock is trading at a premium to Alphabet and Meta. Any major shock in future product launches could lead to a big correction in the stock as the valuation level is already quite high compared to the historical average.

