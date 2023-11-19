Apple has just announced that it is going to support rich communication services in its Messages. If this sounds dull, read on to see why it isn’t. Here’s what it means and when it will change—including what happens to those green or blue message bubbles.

November 19 update below. This post was first published on November 18, 2023.

There is going to be a change in Apple iMessages. David Phelan

Android uses RCS, Apple does not. Google and Samsung have encouraged Apple to join the RCS party. RCS is the advanced messaging system used on Android phones that compensates for everything SMS can’t do. For example, SMS only works over cellular networks, but RCS, like Apple’s iMessage, also works over WiFi.

RCS supports high-resolution media, audio messages, and larger file sizes compared to SMS and MMS. It is also better in terms of working between different platforms.

Benefits of iMessage

Apple has long resisted calls to introduce RCS, with CEO Tim Cook saying he didn’t see much call for it from users and instead suggesting to a reporter, “Buy your mom an iPhone.”

And that means Messages on the iPhone has a two-tier presence. If you’re sending a text between iPhones, the message appears on a blue background. But if your conversation includes someone on an Android phone, their messages will appear in green.

This color change became symbolic of other differences, like the highly useful typing indicator, where three dots animate on a gray background to tell you in real time that the other person is typing the next message. Oh, the anticipation!

It has other benefits, too, like briefly undoing or editing messages after they’ve been sent between Apple devices. Many of these features are available on Android phones thanks to RCS, but do not bridge the gap between the two different platforms.

So, now both will work together?

not enough. Here’s the statement Apple provided to TechRadar and 9to5Mac: “Late next year, we will add support for the RCS Universal Profile, which is the standard currently published by the GSM Association. We believe the RCS Universal Profile will provide a better interoperability experience than SMS or MMS. It will work with iMessage, which remains the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users.

For me, the phrase that really stands out is “it will work with iMessage”, confirming that the two are far from merged. I believe Apple is allowing some RCS features to be managed by iMessage rather than a full-scale addition. Of course, this is still welcome, but leaves a big question: What color will the message bubbles be?

bubble color

Will Android messages now appear in that beautiful blue color that Apple uses for its messages?

No.

According to Chance Miller at 9to5Mac, “I now have an official answer: no. RCS will use green bubbles just like SMS.

When will this change?

Apple says “late next year”. I would assume it will arrive with iOS 18 in late 2024.

19 November update. More details are emerging about what’s happening with Apple, iMessage, and RCS support. techradar Said that we should expect to see support for the RCS “early next year”, and claimed, “The green bubble shame is about to end”, although I think these things are simply not true.

My understanding is that we should expect this at the end of the year, and the green bubbles for Android messages will remain, as discussed above.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest Power On Newsletter, suggests a much later time frame. As you can see above, I think an iOS 18 launch in the fall is most likely, and Gurman says, “I’d say that means it’s either coming in iOS 18 or sometime between October and December 2024.” More incremental updates are coming to the middle operating system. ” Basically, it could take more than a year.

Gurman also has a clear idea of ​​why this is happening, at least in part. “Regulatory scrutiny probably has a lot to do with the reversal. Apple is about to implement major changes to appease the EU, and it certainly doesn’t want iMessage to become a new front in its battle with governments.

He also says that texting between Android and Apple isn’t the best experience, “complete with grainy images and the risk of messages never arriving.” Personally, I have never faced the problem of messages getting lost. But Gurman points out that the issues are “more about the limitations of the old SMS system”, but also says that users probably don’t know this and blame Apple. Well, he doesn’t say so but I think people will probably blame Android as well. Either way, improvements in service would obviously be welcomed.