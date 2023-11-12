Apple MacBook Pro OLED rumored to arrive in 2026, followed by MacBook Air

MacBook Pro 16-inch M3.

We’re told Apple’s MacBook Pro with OLED will arrive in 2026, followed by the MacBook Air.

This is the latest rumor in a long series of talks related to Apple’s OLED plans, and it comes from analyst Jeff Pu (of Haitong International Technology Research).

MacRumors obtained an investor memo in which Pu predicted that Apple will bring out OLED MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models sometime in 2026.

As everyone is now predicting, Pu also said that the iPad Pro is next in line for an OLED upgrade. Apple apparently intends to ship around 10 million units of these tablets in their first year of existence.

The MacBook Air will also get OLED, Pu believes such a model is under development, but the MacBook Pro should come first.

Analysis: Consensus on OLED timeline

In short, this means the iPad Pro will get OLED in 2024, the MacBook Pro in 2026, and the MacBook Air maybe a year after that, in 2027? Although the latter has not been made clear.

As mentioned, there’s a veritable army of rumors that Apple is going to launch iPad Pro OLED models next year, and as far as MacBook Pro speculation goes, the idea that these laptops will benefit from OLED in 2026 Will be, advanced from other sources.

However recently, the possibility of that date being pushed back to 2027 has been mentioned – and when we’re talking about plans that move forward by a few years, it’s always possible for things to slip. (In fact, it’s always possible that Apple could change its mind and take another path entirely – who knows).

The MacBook Air with OLED coming in 2027 also chimes in with a recent leak that claims the same thing — and various OLED iMac models will arrive later that year, though Pu didn’t mention that.

So, the overall picture is one of increased stability on Apple’s OLED timeline, but as mentioned, even if this is the current plan, things could change. In short, sprinkle a lot of spice, but outside the iPad, we will have to wait a long time for OLED to come in Apple laptops.

While OLED monitors are certainly becoming more popular now (and are on our best gaming monitors list, delivering stunning image quality), concerns about burn-in remain. Unlike an OLED TV, this is of greater concern on a PC screen with lots of static elements (as on a desktop) – and this may be part of Apple’s caution as, perhaps, the best way to mitigate any such danger. In relation to.

