Apple MacBook Pro M3 Max review. 3 reasons to upgrade: speed, battery, a shiny new look

Apple MacBook Pro with M3, M3 Pro, or M3 Max processors. Apple

Apple’s latest laptops come in two sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch. This is a review of the 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the latest Apple M3 Max processor. If you prefer, you can buy a 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro chip, or even the entry-level M3, which is more affordable but less powerful. Note that the larger, 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with a choice of M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, but not the M3.

I’ve been testing the MacBook Pro since Apple announced it on October 30th.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch specs

Processor: Apple M3, M3 Pro or M3 Max (Tested model: M3 Max) | Display: 14.2-inch, LED-backlit, 3,024 x 1,964 native resolution, 600 nits brightness, 1,600 nits peak HDR brightness | RAM: 8/18/36 GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB and 8TB M3 Max only | Dimensions: 12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches | Weight: 3.4-3.6 pounds | Colour: Silver, Space Gray (M3 only), Space Black (M3 Pro, M3 Max only).

Apple MacBook Pro in Space Black. David Phelan

1. Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch: Design and display

Apple updated its laptop design for its Pro models two years ago, replacing the thin edges with a flat lid and cliff-edge edges. It’s no surprise that the design hasn’t changed since then, apart from one detail: a new color, which we’ll get to in a moment.

The MacBook Pro has a great look: business-like and classy, ​​with a finish that commands attention. Even though it doesn’t have the Apple logo in the middle, matching the color of the rest of the lid, the immediately visible build quality will trick you into thinking it’s an Apple product.

Absent since the redesign was the legend MacBook Pro that sat below the display, probably because the bezels around the screen had shrunk at that point. It is still labeled as a Pro model but is now stenciled on the bottom of the machine.

As usual with Mac laptops, the lid and base are perfectly balanced, so you can open it by lifting it with one finger – doing this on many machines will bring the base of the laptop down on you. It’s details like these that keep Mac users coming back.

The exact same keyboard, which Apple calls the Magic Keyboard. There’s no real voodoo involved, you understand, but the typing experience is highly engaging, thanks to the gently scooped shape that draws your fingers to the center of each key, a solid placement that feels comfortable when you touch it. And doesn’t tremble under decent travel (1mm). It also has a responsive and reliable Touch ID sensor in the power button to the right of the top row of keys.

The trackpad is also easy to use as it is very large, supports multi-touch gestures and responds to different levels of pressure.

The new design element is the additional color, space black. This is the first black laptop since the black MacBook was discontinued in 2008. It looks very beautiful. It’s a deep, almost-but-not-quite-matte black with a special bonus when you touch it: no fingerprints. I mean, look closely and you might see a little something, but it’s almost nothing compared to the midnight expiration on a MacBook Air, for example.

This means that the MacBook Pro more or less retains its pristine appearance, no matter how much you touch it. It looks great, but note that you’ll only get it if you stick with the M3 Pro or M3 Max: The 14-inch MacBook Pro models with the entry-level M3 processor only come in silver or space gray.

The display hasn’t changed from previous MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models, but it’s really excellent, full of detail and high contrast. That’s underneath the Liquid Retina XDR, an LCD screen with MiniLEDs on the back of the LCD for sophisticated local dimming.

The displays also feature dynamic refresh rates, ensuring smooth motion when the content is demanding, or saving battery life when you have something not playing on the screen.

It still has a cut-out at the top of the screen where the 1080p camera is located, but that doesn’t cause any problems at any point. And that means the bezels on the laptop are very thin.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch. David Phelan

2. Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch: Display

A new processor promises dramatic improvements and faster speeds. There are three here and while the M3 is certainly faster than its M1 and M2 predecessors, and which I’ve been testing on the new iMac, reviewed here).

But things get a lot spicier when you move on to the M3 Pro and M3 Max, which I’m testing for this review. This chip is targeted at creatives and professionals who use highly demanding programs for sustained periods of time. To keep those programs running at top speed for longer periods of time, Apple has installed a cooling system in the MacBook Pro, which is absent in the MacBook Air. You have to really try hard to hear this fan: for most people, most of the time, it won’t even be called out.

One of the main purposes of all this power is that it saves time in the most complex workflows, something that is especially important for creative people who want to spend as little time as possible engaging in tedious, slow tasks.

A program like Final Cut Pro is a good example of how things that might be difficult to do can be accomplished without much effort. Final Cut Pro has a feature called Smart Conform that can help you if you need to take landscape-orientation footage and convert it to portrait-orientation without losing sight of what the point of the material is. The M3 Max, and, indeed, the M3, can make this change to multiple files in a matter of seconds.

Of course, the M3 Max can do much more than the M3, and in fact does everything faster than any Mac laptop I’ve used.

Let’s remember that there are still plenty of people using Intel-chipped Macs and M1 Macs as well as M2. Everyone will get that new laptop pretty quickly, but the older your Apple computer is, the bigger the wow factor.

If you’re not a demanding creative person (I mean demanding in the sense of needing a powerful computer, not the kind of person who blows up in a panic when you don’t get your way), should you really get a MacBook Pro? should buy?

The way I see it, there’s no such thing as a computer that’s fast enough, no matter what you use it for. And now the more power you have under your laptop belt, the longer it can last, so that as programs become more intensive, or you start gaming more, your processor will still have the headroom to let you grow. Will give place.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3 Max processor David Phelan

3. Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch: Battery Life

The other thing that changed completely when Apple switched from Intel chips to its own silicon is battery life. This grew to such an extent that for a working day, you never needed to carry a power brick with you. That’s still the case, and the latest MacBook Pro has matched the excellent battery life of models with previous-generation processors. With the M2 Pro or M2 Max, Apple claims up to 18 hours of battery life during movie playback, which is this particular way of calculating battery life, although it also says you can use the Internet for up to 12 hours. Can stay.

Interestingly, if you have the more affordable M3 chip, this laptop will last even longer, up to 22 hours on video metrics and up to 15 hours for wireless web surfing.

The larger, 16-inch MacBook Pro manages surprisingly more.

Apple MacBook Pro in Space Black finish. David Phelan

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch: Verdict

The MacBook Pro is a very powerful machine. If you’re thinking of buying one to upgrade from your M1 or Intel model, don’t hesitate. This is the same price as the M2 Pro and M2 Max models from a few days ago, and in some cases have better storage or other configurations.

And then there’s the M3, the entry-level model. Sure, it’s nowhere fast, and it has just 8GB of RAM at the most affordable tier, but it still packs a punch. And the price, while not as low as the introduced 13-inch MacBook Pro, is much lower than the 14-inch MacBook Pro ($400 less), with a larger, better display than the 13-inch managed, better connections and MagSafe Charging. And no Touch Bar.

However, the truth is that if you can benefit from the speed of the MacBook Pro, it is the M3 Pro or M3 Max that should grab your attention. These are powerful laptops that outperform most, if not all, of their competitors. And, unlike some of the recently announced processors, Apple’s processors are available right now.