Apple Mac 2023 release date schedule: Your complete countdown

Apple MacBook Pro in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. Are new models imminent? Apple

Apple’s next special event is almost upon us. Here’s your comprehensive schedule of what’s happening between now and the release of the announced products.

Since we don’t know yet what exactly is unfolding, it’s possible that there will be more, less, or something different in the end. But the timing has to be almost right. Please check back as I will update this post as more information emerges.

More from ForbesApple announces a very different event for October: Here’s what’s coming

What can you do now

1. Check out the cool animation that shows we’re going to see new Macs.

It’s very rare for Apple to let one of its special events go too far in advance: surprise is the key. But if you go to apple.com/apple-events/ you’ll see the words Apple Events and a backlit Apple logo. Keep watching and you’ll see it change into the happy Face Finder icon familiar to all Apple Mac users. It’s a fair bet that this isn’t a coincidence, so Apple is telling us that it’s about to reveal something Mac-related, like a new processor that’s “scary fast” as stated in the invitation sent to the press. . Since Apple will never release a computer without a chip, new Macs are on the way. There’s also a button that will add the event to your calendar. Read the full details of the latest report on what’s coming here.

2. Set a reminder to watch the keynote.

Apple just made its YouTube streaming details live. Go here and you’ll see the “Scary Fast” tagline and a reminder of how many days before the keynote and what time it will take place. This description is location-specific, so it will tell you the time of the location where you are at that time.

Monday, October 30

This is a big day. Connect with your chosen source for the keynote. You can watch through the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, through the YouTube channel above, or on apple.com. Here are some times.

cupertino:5pm Pacific Time

New York: 8 pm Eastern Time. The latest rumors say the event in New York will have an “in-person component.”

london: midnight. It will begin in the first few seconds of Tuesday, October 31st – yes, Halloween.

Paris: Tuesday night at 1 am

Even though there is a small in-person element, it is believed that it will be a pre-recorded announcement, as has been the case in recent Apple keynotes.

We’ll know exactly which new Macs and super-fast chips are being released. Opinion is divided on whether it will be the much-anticipated M3 processor, or the M2 Ultra. Both will qualify so fast it will be scary, but my money is on the M3.

There will almost certainly be MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch laptops with M3 processors. Perhaps there will also be a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, but I find that unlikely. The MacBook Air probably won’t be upgraded: the 15-inch just came out, and frankly, the Air doesn’t need the power that pro users want.

2021 apple imac. Are new models coming? Apple

A new iMac with the M3 seems likely, and perhaps some smaller items upgraded from Lightning to USB-C, such as the Apple MagSafe battery pack. These will likely be available for purchase right after the keynote speech or at the end of the week.

Friday, November 3

This may happen when a new Mac or Macs become available for pre-order.

Tuesday, November 7 or Wednesday, November 8

Early reviews will likely go live at 6 a.m. Pacific.

Friday, November 10

Finally, the M3 iMac, M3 MacBook Pros and M3 Mac Pro will reach Apple Stores or be delivered to customers who order online.