Apple M3 chip could revolutionize the way we look at integrated graphics

Baldur’s Gate 3 running on a MacBook Pro 16-inch.

The Apple M3 chipset was recently unveiled last month, with the highly anticipated processor generation now available in three variants inside the Californian hardware giant’s latest range of desktops and laptops. The M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max were all released at the same time as the latest iMac 24-inch And Macbook Pro The line has a big focus on generational performance enhancements and this extends to gaming capability.

As expected, the Apple M3 chip features general generational architectural improvements compared to its predecessors from the company claim of Up to 30% gain compared to M2 and up to 50% faster gain compared to M1 with efficiency cores on chip. But what we’re more interested in is the performance core and what the latest series of Apple hardware can do when it comes to gaming performance. It all relies on a newly designed GPU with features like dynamic caching, mesh shading, and even hardware-accelerated ray tracing for the first time.

The Cupertino company claims that this new GPU is “the biggest leap forward in graphics architecture ever for Apple silicon,” and that’s a bold claim considering the developments it’s made with ARM processors over the past three years. Dynamic caching is the highlight here as the new process deviates from what we usually think of in terms of traditional performance. best graphics card , This is because the new technology measures the exact amount of memory needed for a task which could potentially increase usage for gaming and hardware-intensive productivity.

A MacBook Pro 14-inch playing Metro Exodus

Gaming performance improved on Mac

Ray tracing on Macs is a massive development with M3 chips being able to use techniques like ray traced reflections and ray traced shadows. This isn’t Apple’s first foray into technology overall, as it has iPhone 15 Pro And this iPhone 15 Pro Max However, the higher core count and clock speed of the ARM-based M3 compared to the A17 Pro means computers will be able to do it better.

Hardware-accelerated mesh shading is another way the Apple M3 chipset takes steps toward more efficient and powerful gaming performance. Combined with real-time ray tracing, this technology means better textures for a better overall graphical presentation than was previously possible with M1 and M2-powered machines. It’s all set to work at half the power, unlike the M1 chip, which has a performance boost of up to 65% to blend increased performance with lower power draw.

The Apple M3 chip has 25 billion transistors which is 20% more than the Apple M2’s 20 million transistors. It is running at the most basic level with an 8-core CPU (four for performance and four for efficiency) along with a 10-core GPU. We’re already starting to see more graphically intensive titles on Mac Resident Evil Village And P’s lie Available on Apple computers and upcoming giants such as death stranding Is also not far behind.

A Mac gaming presentation during WWDC 2022

Apple continues to embrace gaming on the Mac

Despite being released in 2019, Death Stranding remains incredibly impressive with its level of geometric detail and especially the character models. While the game, like the other games mentioned above, will run on the M1 chip to some extent, i.e. MacBook Air M1 And macbook pro m1 Users won’t miss out, you’ll get the best gaming experience with an M3-enabled device. Three years after Apple began developing its own ARM-based silicon, more big releases are coming to the platform, with this year seeing the biggest push so far.

When we consider some of these best mac games Available from companies like Steam and Epic, they tend to be less demanding titles or smaller ports. Think Disco Elysium, Celeste, Superhot, Katana Zero, The Sims 4 and Hades; All great titles in their own right, but not pushing the hardware to its limits. Now that Apple is free from being tied to Intel hardware, the new ARM-based APUs could be much more flexible.

Earlier this year we saw no man’s sky And layers of fear Get on stage with the likes of resident evil 4 remake On the way in the near future. It seems as if developers with more big budgets are taking a risk on Apple hardware, and given the development made with Apple’s M3 chip, there appears to be all the power needed to deliver a more than just playable and passable gaming experience. .

With the increased processing power of the Apple M3 chip, real-time ray tracing and mesh shading, there is a possibility of porting titles from Windows to ARM-based APUs under the Apple umbrella. The technology is there, now it just depends on which developers use the latest innovations to bring their experiences to more people. This is an exciting possibility, as it could mean that the base model MacBook Air could also have some of the same gaming capabilities. intel arch laptop and cheap gaming laptop ,

Source