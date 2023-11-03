Apple Loop: iPhone 16 Pro leaked, iPhone 15 features missing, M3 iMac disappointment

Here’s another week of news and headlines from Cupertino: This week’s Apple Loop features leaked iPhone 16 Pro specs, missing iPhone 15 features, Apple’s quarterly earnings, new MacBook Pro and iMac hardware “scary fast,” Apple Watch’s Android included. Plans, and the significance of the “Shot on iPhone”.

New camera technology of iPhone 16 Pro

With development of Apple’s next iPhone underway, reports of major differences from the supply chain are emerging. One of them is a new camera system for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, which features the latest technology to improve the lenses:

“The plan is that Apple will use advanced molded glass lenses on the next Pro models and that will mean a lighter, thinner design. The lenses will be smaller and have better optical zoom magnification.”

The iPhone that’s not as powerful as Tim

Apple’s PR team is looking forward to promoting the exciting new features in the iPhone 15 family, while Legal makes sure there are some well-deserved lessons. Many of those moments from the keynote only apply to US handsets. Buy an iPhone outside the US, and you’ll miss out on many of the smartphone’s touchstones:

“In the case of the iPhone 15 line (and previous iPhones for that matter), you don’t get live voicemail unless you’re in the US or Canada and your phone is set to English. This is one of the major new features. of iOS 17, so this is a significant omission for the rest of the world.”

Quarterly news is up and then down

Apple’s sales and profits last quarter beat expectations, partly due to growth in iPhone sales and services revenue offset by declines in Mac and iPad sales. It also presented the company’s forecast for the holiday season, which surprised analysts. While the market was expecting sales to increase by about five percent, Apple announced that it expected sales to remain flat:

“Chief Executive Tim Cook stressed that the company’s new iPhone 15 models are performing well in China, citing a record September quarter for iPhones in the region and trying to ease Wall Street’s concerns “That Apple is losing market share to a resurgent Huawei and other local smartphone vendors.”

New chips and new laptops

The new M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max Apple Silicon chipsets were unveiled at Apple’s “Scary Fast” launch event this week. Along with the silicon, the MacBook Pro line-up was updated with new chips available in 14-inch and 16-inch laptops and a new 14-inch entry-level MacBook Pro sporting the M3 chipset:

“The new chips were made using a 3-nanometer process for the first time in the industry. I’m told that means you can squeeze 2 million transistors into the thickness of a human hair. All those extra transistors translate to faster speeds and more “Power provides capability.”

Long-awaited iMac update fails to generate enthusiasm

It’s been so long coming that Apple has skipped the M2 generation altogether. The first iMac with Apple silicon was launched in early 2021 with the M1 chipset. The second was launched this week “Scary Fast” with the all-new M3. But is this enough?

“Apple could have done a lot more with this – and certainly had enough time to announce it. The rumored bigger-screen (and higher-spec) version of this design would have generated real excitement. The design change A set of (rather radical redesigns than anyone seriously expected) could have addressed the problems with the 2021 model without throwing the baby out with the bathwater.”

no clock for android

As part of a more comprehensive report on Apple’s approach to healthcare in 2024 and beyond, Mark Gurman notes an interesting path not taken for the Apple Watch… making it compatible with Android . Ultimately, the Apple Watch was deemed very important for opening up the platform for iPhone sales to others:

,[It would open up Apple services to…] Countries where Apple has very low market share. But other business considerations prevailed: The work was almost complete when Project Fennel was cancelled, partly because the Apple Watch is a driver of iPhone sales. “If you left the Watch for Android, you would reduce the value of the Watch for the iPhone,” said a person with knowledge of the decision.

And finally…

Apple was proud to announce that the “Scary Fast” event was filmed entirely on the iPhone 15 Pro (and edited on a Mac, but that’s to be expected). Many people online questioned the use of external professional tools and whether it diminished the statement, but I think that missed the point:

It’s about someone at home who sees the keynote and believes they can do the same with their phone. It’s about encouraging someone to go out and try creating their own launch video. It’s about reducing the barriers posed by the cost of equipment and giving someone confidence that they can do it.”

