Apple Loop: iPhone 16 Pro features leaked, Apple’s free iPhone 14 offer, new iPhone 15 alternatives

Apple’s support for RCS Updated November 19: Article originally posted November 17.

Apple’s cross-platform surprise

Update: Sunday 19th November: As Apple Loop Digital went to press, Apple announced it would support the cross-platform RCS standard in iMessage. Apple is committed to preserving the iMessage app and ecosystem to bring more users wanting to send messages together into the iPhone ecosystem.

This is about to change soon. Mark Gurman takes a closer look at the impact of the RCS move:

“Apple said last week that it plans to adopt RCS — or Rich Communication Services — “late next year.” I’d say that means it’s either coming in iOS 18 or October and A more incremental update is coming to the operating system between December 2024. For those unfamiliar, RCS will let iPhone and Android users send each other larger files, communicate more seamlessly in group chats and text over Wi-Fi. Do it.”

A new look for the iPhone 16

Apple is set to rework OLED screens for next year’s iPhone 16 and start a new two-year cycle of display design:

“The next iPhone series, the iPhone 16, is due next fall, but reports are already leaking about what to expect. These include larger displays, which is great, but that doesn’t make them worse. Keeping things on could consume more battery. Now, a new report offers welcome news of greater power efficiency… It suggests that Samsung is working on a new OLED material specifically for next year’s iPhones. Is.

The iPhone 15 Pro is in stores (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Apple has another OLED option

Also on the OLED screen front is a new supplier for the iPhone 15. BOE, one of China’s display makers, has started supplying displays for the latest iPhones to Apple, and plans are underway to supply the iPhone 15 Pro:

“BOE recently received approval to supply OLED panels for the iPhone 15 standard model (6.1 inches) and has begun shipments. BOE is estimated to deliver approximately 2 million units by the end of the year. iPhone Approval for the 15 Plus (6.7-inch model) is also expected within the year.”

Is this MacBook Pro really a Pro?

The new 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro is not what it seems. Not only has this reduced the power of the 14-inch M3 Pro and M3 Max laptops, but Apple has also destroyed a number of valuable ports and hardware. The consumer laptop looks like a MacBook Air, with the word “Pro” written below the display:

“…aside from branding, we have two high-end “professional” laptops and a lower-spec “consumer” model…external changes, like the removal of the Thunderbolt port. Inside, the M3 has been limited to One cooling fan, while the more powerful M3 Pro and M3 Max have two. Considering that the same M3 chip will launch with the MacBook Air next year, I’d expect to see a fanless Air, whose performance would be slightly better than this MacBook Pro. Will be less. Mainly for the fan which allows the M3 to run a little hotter and faster.

More time than you thought to call SOS

With the launch of the iPhone 14, Apple introduced the ability to use satellite communications to send SOS emergency messages. This is not a free service, although two years of service was provided at no additional cost to consumers. Apple has extended the offer for another year.

“This has just been extended by one year, so, provided you had an activated iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max before today, you now have two years of access again. It’s also available for all iPhone 15 series models, with a two-year free trial also available for those phones from the moment of activation.”

value of discovery

As the Google anti-trust trial continues in Washington DC, more details are being disclosed about various deals between Google and other companies on search. Apple is one of the parties that receives a share of those search revenues:

“Google pays Apple Inc. 36% of the revenue it earns from search advertising served through the Safari browser,” the chief economics expert at the Alphabet Inc. unit said Monday.

“University of Chicago professor Kevin Murphy revealed the number during his testimony in defense of Google at the Justice Department antitrust trial in Washington. When Murphy revealed the number, Google’s lead plaintiff John Schmidlein was clearly nervous, which is classified as confidential. Should have been kept.”

And finally…

It’s time for the annual Apple App Store Awards, and the nominations are out to get everyone excited (and drive effort)! Forbes’s David Phelan has picked four of his favorites, and before you find out the rest, I’m going to narrow it down to my one choice (it’s a classic)!

“If you’re old enough to remember the first Monkey Island games, you’ll know that the adventures of Guybrush Threepwood were brilliantly funny point-and-click stories with fiendish puzzles. [Return to Monkey Island] There’s a new title that continues in the same vein and looks fantastic.

