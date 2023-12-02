Apple Loop: iPhone 16 Pro design problems, Namedrop security concerns, Apple fights Spotify Unwrapped

Looking back at another week’s news and headlines from Cupertino, this week’s Apple Loop features iPhone 16 Pro problems, the plight of Apple’s modem, the security of Namedrop, a MacBook touchscreen, Apple to test Apple’s dominance, UK This includes the cost of the ARM. And Apple challenges Spotify Wrapped.

How will Apple solve the iPhone’s heating problem?

As we hear more about the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, keep an eye out for anything that will help cool the smartphones. As the performance capabilities of Axx Apple Silicon chipsets increase, so does heat – something Apple would like to avoid. This week, I explored the importance of controlling heat in the next generation of iPhones:

“As the performance of the Axx range of Apple silicon increases, so does the thermal output of the chips at the heart of the smartphone, a smartphone that rests in your hand, a hand you really wouldn’t want to burn. More performance means more heat. More heat demands more cooling. If the iPhone can’t handle the heat, the display will turn down to keep everything cool.”

A new Apple iPhone 15 smartphone (Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Qualcomm sticks to iPhone

Apple designs and manufactures many components for its iPhone, iPad, and Mac hardware. Nevertheless, it still relies on Qualcomm for the modem. It’s not for lack of effort, but now it looks like Apple will stop, or at least slow down, development of an in-house iPhone modem:

“Apple was forced to modestly extend an agreement with Qualcomm to supply iPhone modems until 2026. Now, reports from major suppliers suggest that Apple is shutting down its in-house modem project. “, which could force Tim Cook into a long-term deal with Qualcomm.”

Stop panicking with namedrop

This week saw an inexplicable wave of fear over the ability to share your contact details with another iPhone. Apple made this process easier in iOS 17, but sharing details between phones has been a time-honored option in various forms (who remembers Bump?). Is iNameDrop a big security risk, and will we see people steal all your data? No, as David Phelan explains:

“Of course, if you bring your iPhone near another one running iOS 17.1 or later, it will automatically connect to it. However, for starters, both phones have to be unlocked or Nothing will happen. Then, to actually broadcast your details, you’ll need to choose whether to share your phone number or your email. Don’t share anything until you’ve chosen what to share. Is done. And yet, before anything happens you have to press the button marked Share.

“In other words, there is no danger here.”

Touch your next MacBook

One of the missing features in the Mac world is the touchscreen. Windows users have had this option for years, but Apple users have only had Touch on an iPad or iPhone. If you’re willing to wait a few years, you’ll have one on your laptop:

“Reports about test units with such technology have been produced for some time. A new style of construction for touchscreens is being discussed. In the classic Apple way, compared to existing screens due to the use of Samsung displays It’s expected to be thinner thanks to Y-OCTA and LG’s TOE hardware. These should integrate the display and touch layer instead of combining two separate parts together.”

ARM cost of iPhone

Apple may try to bring as much hardware and software in-house as possible, but a range of patents, licenses and royalties need to be covered. One of the key partnerships is with UK chip architect ARM. We now know how much of iPhone revenue goes to Cupertino for using ARM in Apple silicon:

“Apple licenses the underlying technology used in the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and HomePod from Arm. Despite being one of its largest and most important customers, Apple accounts for one-fifth of Arm’s annual revenue. That represents less than a percent. The company is paying Arm the least of any smartphone chip customer. Apple pays a fixed fee of less than 30 cents in royalties for each chip used in its devices. , no matter how many cores it has.”

Britain’s investigation has reopened

The UK Competition and Markets Authority will investigate Apple/Google’s dominance over mobile browsers and cloud gaming services. A lower court halted the investigation, but the UK Court of Appeal overturned it:

“Apple argued that the CMA had “no power” to launch such an investigation because it had left too late and that the investigation should have started last June at the same time as the CMA published a report on the mobile ecosystem. The competition, which involved Apple and Google, was an “effective monopoly”. The Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) ruled in Apple’s favor in March, but the CMA’s appeal was upheld by the Court of Appeal on Thursday.

And finally…

It’s that time of year again when music streaming services tell you what you’re listening to, in the hopes that you’ll share it online and promote their service by association. Apple is no different, with Apple Music Replay launching alongside the Spotify Wrapped giant.

“This year, Apple Music users can find out if they are in the Top 100 listeners of their favorite artist or genre and they can review the year-end charts, where they may encounter a few surprises. (Taylor Swift Apple Music’s Artists of the Year, for example.) Chart data highlights the year’s biggest songs across both Apple Music and Shazam, and for the first time, the songs that saw the most traction on Apple Music Sing — the company’s “Singing like karaoke – with a feature in Apple Music.”

