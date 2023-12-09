Apple Loop: Apple's iPhone 16 problem, surprising iPad leak, MacBook Air surprise

Looking back at another week of news and headlines from Cupertino, this week’s Apple Loop includes Apple’s iPhone 16 problems, the early release of the MacBook Air, a big iPad leak, new USB-C rules, Apple Watch silicon mystery, push notifications. Security issues are involved. , and Apple’s latest Christmas tree decoration.

Apple’s ambitious iPhone modem plans

Following last week’s news that Apple has been forced to use Qualcomm’s 5G modem technology, new details have emerged about Apple’s ambitions in this area. While the 5G dream seems to be falling apart, can Tim Cook and his team make the leap to 6G?

“The most interesting thing about this report is that Apple is incentivizing building its own modem… You can bet that Apple will make sure that its own modem is compatible with its own components and its own software.” Work flawlessly with… A key element will definitely be Apple’s priority to take complete control over such, and even if the performance speed is not as high as other brands, it can provide exceptional reliability, Which is a North Star that is just as valuable.”

iPhone 16’s careful balancing act

How do you get consumers to buy the more expensive iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max? Remember, you have to position the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus as attractive upgrades so they don’t lose market share, but they aren’t so attractive that no one will buy the Pro models. It’s an issue Apple has dealt with over several iPhone generations, but next year’s iPhone 16 will come with a new, lower-powered chip to help differentiate the two phones.

“It could be that Apple takes the A17 Pro chipset and brings it back not even a year to the iPhone 16. It could conceivably offer the A17 name, which is a downgraded chipset lacking the Pro moniker. This would be an upgrade to the A16 (and easily sold), but by moving the A18 Pro to the new iPhone Pro models, you have, once again, widened the performance gap between the two parts of Apple’s portfolio.”

An early MacBook Air release

Following the M3 MacBook Pro launch, many were looking forward to WWDC 2024 for the new M3 MacBook Air. We may see consumer macOS laptops long before WWDC.

“Apple’s next consumer-focused MacBook Air laptop will arrive alongside a refreshed iPad lineup in late March. It’s a traditional slot for the iPad, and other consumer products, such as the iPhone SE, launch in the same late Q1 or early Q2 Windows. They will come with the new M3 chipset and will be available in 13-inch and 15-inch variants.”

a new big ipad

Not only is Apple prepping the MacBook Air for a March launch window, but it’s also considering refreshing the iPad line-up as well as adding a super-sized regular iPad to the mix:

“And it’s the high-end models that will appear first, the iPad Pro and iPad Air. This is exciting in itself, but the range will also include a never-before-seen larger screen iPad Air. Along with the current 10.9-inch model, “It’s thought there will be one with a 12.9-inch display. This thinking is reflected in the way the 13-inch MacBook Air is paired with a larger, 15-inch MacBook Air.”

Apple’s USB-C problem for Indian charging

India is set to follow and expand on the EU’s decision to implement the USB-C standard as a common charging port for all smartphones sold, whether new or existing designs. Apple is pushing back, noting that shutting down the proprietary Lightning port is no small thing:

“At a closed-door meeting on November 28 chaired by India’s IT ministry, Apple asked officials to exempt existing iPhone models from the rules, warning that otherwise it would face the consequences of India’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. “It will struggle to meet the production targets set under the Act,” according to meeting minutes seen by Reuters.

The secret of Apple Watch silicone

Apple launches new S9 Apple Silicon inside Apple Watch. A closer examination of the hardware by EETimes in Japan revealed that the S9’s parent… is basically the iPhone’s A16 Bionic chip, with a few trims:

“Specifically, it appears that Apple has removed two performance cores and half of its efficiency cores from the A16 Bionic. While leaving behind two efficiency cores, the Apple S9 uses four of the A16 Bionic’s five GPU computing units. “Lost, as well as removed, its twelve. four neural engine cores.”

Possibility of blocking push notifications

A letter from US Senator Ron Wyden states that unnamed governments are requesting data on push notifications received by users. This area can facilitate monitoring with push notifications going through Apple servers (and Google servers for Android). Apple and Google took the opportunity given by Wyden’s revelations to explain what’s going on:

“In this case, the federal government has prevented us from sharing any information,” the company said in a statement. “Now that this method has become public we are updating our transparency reporting to detail these types of requests.”

And finally…

As Christmas tree lights are lit around the world, Apple has joined in the fun… but on a slightly larger scale. Festive cheer permeates her entire home in London’s Battersea Power Station, and it’s been designed by a huge iPad fan:

“And they look fantastic, the giant projection is now illuminating the building, in an animation that lasts 10 minutes, ending with the words “Drawn on the iPad by David Hockney.” And then it starts again. Hockney is a fan of the iPad and has used it to create art for years. This particular work was done on an iPad – an iPad Pro, to be exact – with an Apple Pencil.”

