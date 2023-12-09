Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature the same design as previous models, but the new leak shows how Apple is working hard to maintain control over production while simultaneously upgrading the technology.

iPhone 15 handsets are on sale at the Apple Store (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images). getty images

Apple continues to work on diversifying its supply chain. Given the volume of sales of iOS-powered smartphones, this is not an easy task, but it is essential for Tim Cook and his team to not rely on a single supplier for iPhone components. Part of this is to ensure that no supplier has significant influence over Apple during negotiations; The second part is to create flexibility in the manufacturing process.

New reports from the supply chain have highlighted Apple’s recent moves to diversify battery supplies for upcoming premium iPhones not only between manufacturers but also between countries. Apple has indicated to suppliers to give preference to batteries made in India.

Writing for the FT, Qian’er Liu and John Reed said two major suppliers – China’s Dessay and Taiwan’s Simlo Technology – have been asked to “increase production in India for future orders,” three people familiar with the situation said. Said.”

The decision is one of several that reflect rising trade tensions between the US and China. Shifting some of the supply of business-critical technology is an obvious move, even more so when considering Apple’s work to improve the iPhone’s battery.

Recent reports point to Apple bringing the design of its batteries in-house, just as it brought its silicon design in-house – making a more efficient pairing of hardware and software with Apple silicon. iPhone 16 Pro details reveal a new battery design using a frosted metal shell instead of the foil casing used previously. This will help with thermal management of the iPhone, the battery is one of the largest sources of heat when the iPhone is in use.

With the predictably named A18 Pro chipset set to offer more performance for the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max, Apple will need to balance the chipset’s performance against the stamina users expect, two areas where Apple’s New materials and designs may arrive. Further.

