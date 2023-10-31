Apple launches M3-powered MacBook Pros, iMac at its ‘Scary Fast’ event

Apple (AAPL) announced its latest MacBook Pro lineup and updated iMac during its prime time Scary Fast virtual event on Monday. Each system is equipped with the company’s new M3 line of chips, which feature a new graphics architecture for improved performance in gaming and graphics-intensive apps.

The Pros come in 14-inch and 16-inch varieties and include Apple’s Liquid Retina XDR display, a 1080p camera, a six-speaker sound system, and Apple’s macOS Sonoma operating system. But it’s these chips that make these laptops different from their predecessors.

The MacBook Pro is available with a 14-inch entry-level M3, mid-range M3 Pro, and top-of-the-line M3 Max. The MacBook Pro is available with the 16-inch M3 Pro and M3 Max. The MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3 starts at $1,599, while the 14-inch version with M3 Pro starts at $1,999. The MacBook Pro 16-inch starts at $2,499.

Apple launched its latest MacBook Pros during its Scary Fast event. (Image: apple)

All chips use 3-nanometer technology and come with Apple’s new Dynamic Caching GPU technology, which the company says is designed to ensure that software gets the most out of the GPU’s available resources. Used to be. Overall, Apple says the M3 line is a major upgrade over the first-generation M1 line of chips, as well as older Intel-based MacBooks.

According to the company, the M3 MacBook Pro delivers 7.4 times faster render performance in Final Cut Pro compared to the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Intel (INTC) Core i7 chip and 60 percent faster performance compared to the 13-inch Pro with M1 Is. Piece. Excel is 3.5 times faster than Intel models and 40 percent faster than M1 systems.

The MacBook Pro with Apple’s M3 Pro chip provides 3x faster performance using Photoshop’s filters and functions compared to the Intel-based Pro and 40% faster performance when using MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro.

Apple’s MacBook Pro is designed to run more games, including ‘Lies of P’. (Image: apple)

As for the M3 Max-powered MacBook Pro, Apple says the laptop delivers up to 5.3x faster render performance in Maxon Redshift than an Intel-based MacBook Pro and 2.5x faster performance than a Pro that uses the M1 Max chip .

The MacBook Pro equipped with the M3 Max and M3 Pro chips is also available in a special Space Black finish that uses an anodized shield to dramatically reduce fingerprints.

Apple’s MacBook Pros have traditionally been marketed to content creators, whether they’re animators or video and photo editors. But the company is increasingly looking to target a broader group of consumers with the latest generation of MacBook Pro, including everyone from small business owners and students to gamers and medical professionals.

Apple is particularly looking to make advances in gaming, with the company taking a look at how the latest professionals handle games like “Lies of the P” and taking advantage of hardware-accelerated ray tracing to deliver more accurate, realistic Showing their ability to lift. Light.

Apple’s latest iMac also comes with the company’s new M3 chip. (Image: apple)

It’s clear that Apple is no longer just trying to win over creators; It is hoping to engage all consumers with its most powerful laptop yet.

Meanwhile, the latest iMac starts at $1,299 and comes with Apple’s new M3 chip and up to 24GB of memory. Apple says this makes the 24-inch all-in-one 2x faster than the iMac with the M1 chip. The system also offers a 30% performance increase when using Excel and a 30% boost in Safari performance.

Apple says the M3-equipped desktop is up to 4 times faster than the Intel-powered 21.5-inch iMac, and 2.5 times faster than the 27-inch iMac with an Intel chip.

While Apple is in its third generation of M processors, there are still plenty of Intel-powered Macs out in the wild. And differentiating between those older systems and its latest and greatest systems is a sure way to attract consumer interest.

The MacBook Pros and iMac come at a time when the PC industry is poised to make a comeback after a two-year decline. PC shipments, including Apple’s MacBooks, declined 9% in the third quarter, according to research firm Gartner. But the company said the sector is poised for growth in the fourth quarter.

