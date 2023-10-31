Apple launches M3 chips as processor competition increases

Apple (AAPL) is getting into the Halloween spirit a little early, introducing a trio of new custom chips for its Mac line of laptops and desktops during its “Scary Fast” event on Monday. As you might have guessed, the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max are the third generation of processors for Apple’s Macs and the company promises they are the most advanced processors yet.

The first 3-nanometer consumer computer chips, Apple says its Arm-based (ARM) M3 line packs 2 million transistors into a space as small as the cross section of a human hair. The more transistors a chip can pack into a smaller space, the better the overall performance.

According to the tech giant, the CPU (central processing unit) performance cores of the M3 lineup are 30% faster than the performance cores of the M1, while its efficiency cores are 50% faster. Performance cores are designed to handle more processor-intensive tasks, while efficiency cores take care of smaller tasks.

The M3 chips also get an improved Neural Engine that is 60% faster than the one found in the M1, something that is becoming increasingly important as AI makes its way into more software and apps we use on a daily basis. Does.

But the biggest changes, and the ones Apple is leaning most heavily on with the M3 launch, are the chips’ GPUs (graphics processing units). Apple says the chips’ GPUs offer a new feature called dynamic caching, which is a unique way of allocating memory for graphics-heavy operations.

The idea is to make sure that the software you’re using is getting the most out of the GPU’s available resources. The company says this feature will dramatically improve performance in graphics-intensive apps and games.

The M3’s GPU also now includes hardware-accelerated ray tracing, which improves the way light interacts with scenes in games and apps to create more realistic images. Overall, Apple says the M3’s GPUs can deliver the same performance as the M1 while using about half the power, and, when pushed, deliver up to 65% more performance at their peak.

The base M3 has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, has 25 billion transistors, and can be equipped with up to 24 GB of memory. Apple uses unified memory, which means the CPU and GPU share a pool of memory.

The M3 Pro is aimed at consumers and semi-professionals who need a big performance boost to handle everything from photo and video editing to architectural renderings and business apps. It comes with 37 billion transistors, 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU and up to 36 GB of memory.

The top of the line is the M3 Max, which has 92 billion transistors, 16 CPU cores, 40 GPU cores, and up to 128GB of memory. If you’re doing serious 3D animation, working with CAD files, or working with large language models this is the chip to get you.

competition is increasing

Apple designs its chips as a means of differentiating the company’s computers from Windows-based systems and Chromebooks. By controlling the chips, hardware, and software that power its laptops and desktops, Apple is able to achieve a level of control that other companies cannot easily match.

And while the Cupertino, California-based company has only been putting its own chips into its laptops and desktops for 3 years, Apple has been designing its own iPhone chips for years. That expertise has led to some impressive performance gains over the years while improving overall battery life. Apple says that MacBooks with M3 chips can get up to 22 hours of battery life.

But competition is increasing in the chip sector from companies like Qualcomm (QCOM) and reportedly Nvidia (NVDA). Last week, Qualcomm launched its new Snapdragon X Elite chip, which the company says matches the power of Apple’s M2 Max while using less power.

Qualcomm’s Arm-based chip will be found only in Windows systems. And while that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s no direct competition between that company’s chips and Apple’s, if Qualcomm’s offering lives up to its claims, the chip could serve as a catalyst to convince consumers who want the Mac. If you were thinking about buying one, buy a Windows-based machine instead.

It’s not just Qualcomm aiming for performance capabilities versus Apple’s power. According to Reuters, Nvidia is also working on its own Arm-based chip that could compete with Apple’s processors.

All this also spells trouble for Intel (INTC), which requires consumers to buy Windows-based systems that use its chips to ensure its share of the CPU market. According to IDC, 64% of new consumer PC shipments in 2022 were Intel chips. But as competitors continue to introduce new, interesting chip options, Intel’s job may become more difficult.

Still, with chips like the M3 line coming to market, and clear signs that Apple will continue to release new processors on an annual basis, it may be some time before the competition grows.

