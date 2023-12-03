Apple is testing a major new input method for the iPhone 16

iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone launched by Apple Inc. on day one Displayed inside the Puerta del Sol store , [+] The iPhone 15 smartphones went on sale in Madrid, Spain on Friday, September 22, 2023. Apple’s latest iPhones and watches went on sale Friday, a test of whether a new smartphone design and minor smartwatch changes can help the company get back to growth. Photographer: Manoar Quintero/Bloomberg © 2023 Bloomberg Finance LP

According to a new report, Apple is planning to redesign the action button for the iPhone 16.

Pre-production information seen macrumors Shows that Apple is making the customizable action buttons capacitive instead of mechanical. It will also be available on all iPhone 16 models instead of just Pro and Pro Max units, which is the case with the iPhone 15.

The new button is codenamed “Atlas” and will detect pressure and have “tact-switching functionality,” but it’s unclear what exactly that means. macrumors says the move is designed to add more functionality to the already versatile input, which has replaced the single-use mute button in previous iPhones.

More from ForbesApple is ‘punishing’ iPhone 15 users by disabling the new iOS battery feature

a capacitive touch button can Add the ability to register swipe input, as you’ll find on most true wireless earbuds, including AirPods. If so, those swipes could also be customizable, potentially adding new ways to dismiss notifications or scroll through text.

The button pressure sensitivity is also interesting. We’ve seen similar technology on other handsets like HTC’s U12, which has replaced all of its mechanical external inputs with touch sensitive buttons. Google’s Pixel 2 (which was manufactured by HTC) had an “active edge” around the phone that could be pressed to summon the Google Assistant.

The upside of capacitive buttons over its mechanical alternative means fewer moving parts that can break. It also means adding multiple new input methods (press, hard press, and swiping) to a single button. It will be interesting to see how Apple plans to make the button a core part of the iPhone user experience.

Will it be completely customizable, or will the new input (or a separate button) be dedicated to an improved Siri with new generative AI capabilities? Samsung used to ship the phone with a dedicated Bixby button, its functionality was later merged with the power button. I can’t see Apple doing anything shamelessly, but if the company is spending serious money to make Siri smarter, I can imagine it would want to show off its work.

More from ForbesThe new MacBook Pro ‘dustgate’ problem is breaking Apple laptop displays

macrumors It appears to be fairly confident that this will be a feature that will make it to next year’s iPhone, pointing out that “the presence of the action button has remained constant across different development stages and even different hardware configurations.” Has been made.” The new button will also come to the fourth-generation iPhone SE launching in 2025.

It seems as if Apple is betting on this new technology by adding it to all of its flagship handsets. But, of course, nothing is guaranteed until it is officially announced.

find me Facebook Hit the follow button below for more latest news.