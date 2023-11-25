Apple is facing huge problem with iPhone 16 Pro

Apple is always proud to proclaim that “This iPhone is the best iPhone ever” and I have no doubt it will say the same when 2024’s iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are announced . Yet Tim Cook and his team have to solve a worrisome problem to earn the classic phrase.

The problem is simple. Heat.

I’m not talking about the software issues surrounding the launch of the iPhone 15, although that software issue shows how important not overheating a phone can be to public perception. It’s about the relationship between heat and performance.

As the performance of the Axx range of Apple silicon increases, so does the thermal output of the chips at the heart of the smartphone, creating a smartphone that rests in your hand, a hand you really wouldn’t want to burn. More performance means more heat. More heat demands more cooling. If the iPhone can’t handle the heat, the display will turn off to keep everything cool.

The A17 Pro chipset inside the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max is already working with a chipset that wants to go faster but is limited by the iPhone’s inability to safely transfer heat away from the processor and into the external environment. Reason is limited.

A recent experiment by Chinese creators Saw them taking an iPhone 15 Pro and grafting a vapor chamber on top of the A17 Pro chipset to cool the chip far more efficiently than Apple’s current setup. This unlocks more power than the A17 Pro 3DMark reports a 16 percent increase in frame rates While running the graphically intensive “Genshin Impact” title, AnTuTu reports a false percentage increase in processing power.

Apple itself has been able to achieve an increase of around twenty percent in the MacBook range with its M1 and M2 processors with additional cooling to help move air into the laptop to cool the processor, particularly in the awkward 13-inch To engage a fan. The MacBook Pro models are compared to the fanless 13-inch MacBook Air models.

High-end Android smartphones have to deal with these issues. You’ll find far more solutions at the show, particularly in gaming handsets, which have a number of inventive additions such as high RPM fans and vents to move the area over larger vapor chambers, cooling peripherals that clip material to the back and sides of the machines. chassis to help dissipate heat.

It’s all well and good that Apple is pushing the performance of Apple silicon, but if the rest of the hardware can’t reach the potential, the effort is wasted. As more details come out about the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, I’ll be watching to see how much they help with the thermal envelope.

Take the recent leaks about Apple’s next-generation battery technology. One of the details was a black foil wrapper around the cell to another possible change similar to the texture of frosted glass… more surface area, better conductivity, greater ability to pull heat away from critical components. I’m curious to see other material decisions; Moving to titanium allows for a stronger iPhone and better heat dispersion, but it’s more expensive.

Every smartphone compromises by its nature, including the iPhone. One option Apple seems more inclined to adopt than other manufacturers is trading off best performance for battery life and running more efficient chips at cooler temperatures.

There are times when you just need to check your favorite social network, and there are times when you ask your phone to fulfill the promise of a powerful computer in your pocket. If the iPhone 16 Pro is going to deliver on that promise, it needs to harness the full power of the technological terrier that will be the A18 Pro chip.

And if Tim Cook wants to keep the iPhone cool, Apple will need to bring something new to the design table.

