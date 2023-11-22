Apple iPhone 16: New leak claims favorite feature won’t be on board

As Apple is narrowing down its hardware specifications for the next flagship iPhone, a new report claims that the Touch ID feature that has been so important in phones since the iPhone 5 is on its way to retirement.

Will future iPhones have Touch ID? It doesn’t seem so. David Phelan

While it’s not surprising that Touch ID won’t also be added to the line of phones with Face ID, reports suggest that Apple is shutting down its Touch ID component manufacturing for the iPhone.

The report was picked up by MacRumors, relating the content to an expert on Weibo, with some track record. They were the first to report that the iPhone 14 would retain the A15 Bionic chip, with Apple saving the A16 Bionic for its Pro models that year.

Specifically, it says that the equipment used to manufacture the chips used in the iPhone’s Touch ID has been “permanently discontinued” and the remaining units are earmarked for the iPhone SE 3rd generation. Which is still on sale.

The devil is in the details here: The report says this is related to Touch ID used for the iPhone, so it doesn’t mean the iPad is affected. After all, the Touch ID mechanism used in all iPads except the ninth-generation iPad and the Face ID-enabled iPad Pro is different.

As a side note, it’s possible that this hardware manufacturing change may signal the end of the Touch ID system used on the ninth-generation iPad, i.e., suggesting that the tablet may be coming to an end of its life in the near future. Could. However, this is far from certain.

And yes, there is no suggestion that any changes are planned to the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or iMac keyboards with Touch ID.

Apple iPhone SE 2022. This could be the last iPhone with Touch ID. David Phelan

But the demise of the iPhone Touch ID tool is interesting. What adds fuel to the fire is that the next iPhone SE will have Face ID, which will mean that for the first time, when the current SE is rolled out, the entire iPhone range will use facial recognition.

And it also confirms what Craig Federighi told me in 2017. From that moment on, Touch ID’s days on the iPhone were numbered.

That doesn’t mean the rumors of under-screen fingerprint recognition won’t come true one day, but I really wouldn’t hold your breath. Other manufacturers have both because their facial recognition features are not as secure in most cases. Apple is unlikely to add additional security when its current system is more than adequate.

So, goodbye then, Touch ID. You were a pioneer in your time and have served us well on the iPhone. Long lived Touch ID on iPad and Mac.

