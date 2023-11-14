Apple iPhone 16 leak promises unique new design update

Apple iPhone 15 series – will next year’s models have new displays? Apple

The next iPhone series, the iPhone 16, is scheduled to arrive next fall, but reports are already leaking about what to expect. These include larger displays, which is great, but keeping them lit can drain more battery. Now, a new report offers welcome news of improved power efficiency.

This claim is reported by MacRumors, and it suggests that Samsung is working on a new OLED material specifically for next year’s iPhones.

The next OLED panels will replace the current material, called M12, with something called M14. It was previously reported by The Elec that Samsung was working on it, with the accepted proposal that it would be more energy efficient. MacRumors says,Election It is now reported that Samsung’s OLED development roadmap focuses on replacing blue fluorescent materials with blue phosphorescence that could reduce the overall power consumption of OLED panels.

Increased battery life, or even maintaining it despite requiring more power due to a larger display, is something everyone wants, which is great news.

The report adds, “According to Yoon, Samsung originally intended to use more power-efficient materials in the OLED panels it develops for a variety of foldable phones in 2024, but it is not easy to develop, and Samsung Might reserve it for Apple instead.” M14 Material Set.”

Once it is used for the iPhone 16 series, Apple will retain it for next year’s iPhone 17 handsets in 2025, it seems. It makes sense. Apple mostly likes to keep its designs intact for a few years, so repeating screen content for two years is an expected way to do this.

This is not the first rumor that specifies the screens that will grace next year’s iPhones. For example, there have been reports of micro-lens technology to increase brightness without adding additional power effects.

Really, it all comes back to battery life. When Apple released the iPhone 11, it had a lot of new features, but it was the significantly improved battery life that caught everyone’s attention as much as anything else.

Although I don’t think this potential display change will mean nightly charging is no longer needed, each added efficiency gives you the ability to have new features without leaving the phone running out of charge at lunchtime.

Apple and other companies design with power demands in mind so they can make something more efficient, more feature-rich, and more fun to use. We’re still far from knowing what the next iPhone will contain, but its secrets could leak between now and next fall. Check back for more details as we have it.