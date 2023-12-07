Apple iPad 2024: Brand new big-screen model coming in just a few weeks, report says

Apple iPad Pro—New models may be coming soon. David Phelan

You may have noticed that there were no new iPads launched this year – this is the first calendar year since the first iPad was launched in 2010 that not a single model has been released. It looks like 2024 is going to make up for this, with every model in the range expected to be refreshed.

According to a new report from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, a bumper crop of models will be unveiled in about a dozen weeks this year, as the first models are expected to arrive in late March.

And it’s the high-end models that will appear first, the iPad Pro and iPad Air. This is exciting in itself, but the range will also include an iPad Air with a larger screen than ever seen before. It is believed that there will be a model with a 12.9-inch display along with the existing 10.9-inch model. This thinking is reflected in the way the 13-inch MacBook Air is paired with a larger, 15-inch MacBook Air.

The idea is that customers, for the first time, will be able to get the largest screen size without having to shell out for the iPad Pro, which is currently available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch screen sizes.

Of course, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any reason to trade up to the Pro, which is expected to offer higher specifications, including the first OLED screen on an Apple tablet. Additionally, the iPad Pros may include the latest and most powerful M3 processors, which were just introduced for the iMac and MacBook Pro in October.

Interestingly, according to the report, Apple will release all four iPads, two Pro and two Air models, at the same time. While Apple has updated multiple models together before, it’s usually been the regular iPad and either the Pro or Air, never the Pro and Air together.

The advantage of simultaneous releases is that customers can see the range together, and will be better able to decide what is best for them. Need an OLED screen, multiple cameras, and Face ID? Looks like you might be buying a Pro. Do you like to save money but still have your performance strong and slim? That’s the iPad Air for you. And with two sizes of each, the differences will be more apparent than ever.

Apple is also going to upgrade the accessories, says Gurman. So, there’s a possibility of a new full-featured Apple Pencil, unlike the budget option that went on sale in November.

Similarly, it is believed that there will be a new Magic Keyboard, which will have more aluminum, which means the iPad will look more like an Apple laptop.

Next year will also see a refresh of the iPad mini and regular iPad, although don’t think they’ll all arrive at the same time – that would actually be information overload.