Apple iPad 2023 release date: Brand new iPad Air is coming, report claims

Apple iPad Air with its all-screen design. Is a bigger iPad Air coming? David Phelan

Apple is about to release another iPad and a new rumor claims it will be the iPad Air, but larger than the current model. A new report from DigiTimes says that the iPad Air is coming with the largest screen ever seen on any iPad other than the iPad Pro.

It was predicted that Apple would launch a new iPad earlier this week, but it turned out to be wrong. Instead, Apple announced a new, more affordable, Apple Pencil.

DigiTimes says it has industry sources who predict the new Air will have a 12.9-inch display. This would make it the same size as the larger iPad Pro – although separate rumors have suggested that a new iPad Pro could arrive next year with a slightly larger display, 13 inches.

What this means: The smaller iPad Pro has an 11-inch display, while the iPad Air screen is only one-tenth of an inch smaller at 10.9 inches. So, if an iPad Air with a 12.9-inch display arrives, a future 13-inch iPad Pro will maintain the screen gap.

So, how likely is this proposed larger iPad Air? Well, Apple got a significant breakthrough earlier this year by introducing its first large-sized MacBook Air, which combines a 13-inch laptop with a 15-inch screen. The larger size Air could also be a good addition to the tablet range.

Of course, there will be differences if such an iPad Air comes out. For example, it looks like the MiniLED backlighting that’s on the larger Pro will be absent from the larger-screen Air, instead relying on the same LCD screen technology found on the smaller Air.

When can such an iPad Air arrive? There are a lot of rumors of conflict going around. Analyst Mng-Chi Kuo says the iPad won’t be updated this year (and neither will any other product, he claims). This would mean that this would be the first calendar year that Apple has not released at least one iPad since it was first unveiled in 2010. So, I don’t believe in it at all.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said that Apple releases its iPad in the month after the iPhone, but he does not believe that will happen this year. No iPad Air in October. Gurman also says, “I don’t think updates of any significance are imminent.” In my book, this would be a significant update, which makes it seem like we may have a wait on our hands.

I’m not so sure. First of all, I think there will be new iPads this year, possibly a new regular iPad and a new 10.9-inch iPad Air. It’s been 18 months since the last Air, and this is Apple’s preferred release cadence for this tablet. If Apple is going to release these this year, of course, it can’t be much longer than early November to get the most out of them before the holiday season. This would probably mean that Apple will unveil them in the coming two weeks, and make them available for sale the week after that.

Can there also be an additional super-sized Air? We’ll find out soon enough—to reach customers by mid-November, Apple will have to launch a new product soon.

