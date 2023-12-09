The last major update of iPhone this year is going to come with iOS 17.2 in the coming days. Here’s what’s in it, whether you can get it, why you should be excited, and when it will actually land.

It’s coming on the heels of iOS 17.1.2 which is a security-focused update, and you can read why you need to upgrade to it here.

Apple iOS 17.2 is so close you can almost touch it. David Phelan

If your iPhone is capable of running iOS 17, you’ll be good to use iOS 17.2 when it arrives. This means all iPhone XS and XR handsets released after 2008. Essentially, if you have a Face ID iPhone, unless it’s the first iPhone Additionally the second and third generation iPhone SE models are also compatible.

What’s in it and why is it great?

magazine It’s the headline act and it’s easy to see why. This is a brand new app designed to help you write about what’s going on in your life. This is so you can practice gratitude and improve well-being. This can help you schedule notifications to make it easier to remember experiences and encourage frequent use. It’s all kept secure behind Face ID or Touch ID and entries are encrypted on iCloud. Why it’s great: There are a lot of journaling apps out there but this one will integrate perfectly into the iPhone and its content.

A new feature for action button Being added. This is exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max handsets, and means there will now be a direct shortcut to translation, so you can easily chat to someone in another language or translate phrases. Why it’s great: Translate without even needing to open the app.

Get ready for Apple Vision Pro shooting spatial video On iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This means you’ll have video that looks like regular footage when played on an iPhone but will be 3D when viewed on a Vision Pro headset.

Why it’s great: Since 3D video was one of the mind-blowing experiences I experienced when I tested the Vision Pro, it would be great to gather material in advance.

but also camera For the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, telephoto camera focusing will be improved to improve shooting distant objects.

Why it’s great: Every improvement to an already great camera should be appreciated.

messages It will have an arrow that guides you to quickly grab the first unread message in the conversation, and more memoji Customizable with body size adjustments, and to deal with spyware if you’re receiving any unusual digital threats, Contact Key Verification and Contact Verification Code This can ensure that you are messaging with the people you think you are.

Why it’s great:There are a lot of cool upgrades coming to Messages.

Season For example, the app will be improved with details of rain and snowfall for the next ten-day period, customization of rainfall, sunrise, air quality and more, as well as an interactive moon calendar.

Why it’s great: Knowledge is power and the more we can get good information about weather, the better.

There is so much more. Improvements to AirDrop will make it easier to share boarding passes and cinema tickets like NameDrop, improvements to playlists in Apple Music, a new digital clock widget, better autofill for fields in PDFs for example and Qi2 charger support for all iPhone 13 Are. And iPhone 14 models. Oh, and if you’re suffering from wireless charging issues in some vehicles, that should be fixed too.

release date

Here’s the best news: It’s just a few hours away. As far as day time is concerned, it will be released at 10 am. Pacific or a little later. which day? Well, that may still change but I’m betting on Tuesday, December 12th. It’s possible it could be a day earlier, Monday, December 11, but I don’t think so. Apple likes to release on Tuesdays.

I’ll be covering that as it launches, so please check back.