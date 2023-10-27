Apple iOS 17.1 iPhone Software Release: Should You Upgrade?

The latest iOS release is here. Apple

The latest iPhone software is out. This is a full point update, iOS 17.1, and includes new features as well as bug squishes and security fixes. You can read my detailed rundown of exactly what’s in the new release here.

Read on to know how it’s been since it came out.

I’ll update this post next week to take into account any issues that arise, so please check back.

More from ForbesiOS 17.1 now available for all iPhone users with great features, significant improvements

who is it for?

Apple iOS 17.1 works with all iPhones compatible with iOS 17, i.e. handsets from iPhone XS onwards. Updates are available automatically, but if you click Settings, then General, then Software Update, you’ll find that it will become available on your iPhone sooner.

what is this about

New features of note include the long-awaited improvement to AirDrop. If you stop to be close enough for a regular AirDrop file transfer to work, it will continue over the Internet. There are lots of new features big and small to enjoy.

Apple release notes

Apple details many of these in the release notes, which are at the end of this post. This is a sign that this update is not just about improvements.

More from ForbesApple announces a very different event for October: Here’s what’s coming

Apple iOS 17.1 Security

18 security vulnerabilities have been fixed in iOS 17.1. That’s a lot, but the good thing is that there are no reports of any of them being actively exploited before new software releases. They affect multiple apps, including Contacts, where an app can access sensitive user data, Find My, where sensitive location information can be read, Photos, where a hidden photo album can be viewed without authentication and Siri where someone with physical access to your iPhone can access sensitive user data.

initial reactions

So far, there have been sporadic complaints but mostly positive feedback, with many comments confirming no battery issues (which may be common after updates are released) or overheating.

One user said of the update, “My custom text tone issue is fixed!!” This is good because this was one of the intended purposes of 17.1. There seems to have been an issue with TestFlight users, including those with beta versions of the apps, but it has been fixed by an update to the TestFlight app itself.

Apple iOS 17.1 Early Verdict: Update

so far so good. This is a medium-sized update but with minor pushbacks so far. I will check things in the coming days but for now, the advice is to update now.

what’s coming next

Apple has already released the first developer beta of iOS 17.2, which was quick. It includes the Journal app, which many have been waiting for.

Apple Release Notes for iOS 17.1

This update introduces the ability to continue AirDrop transfers over the Internet when you go out of AirDrop range. This release also includes enhancements to Standby and Apple Music, as well as other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your iPhone.

airdrop

Content continues to transfer over the Internet when you go out of AirDrop range

to support

· New options to control when the display is off (iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max)

music

· Favorites has expanded to include songs, albums, and playlists, and you can filter to display your favorites in the library

· New cover art collection features designs that change colors to reflect the music in your playlist

· Song suggestions appear below every playlist, making it easy to add music that suits your playlist

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

· Option to choose a specific album to use with photo shuffle on the lock screen

Home key support for Miter Lock

· Improved reliability of Screen Time settings syncing across devices

· Fixes an issue that could cause Key Location privacy settings to be reset when you move an Apple Watch or pair it for the first time

· Addresses an issue where incoming callers’ names might not appear when you are on another call

· Addresses an issue where custom and purchased ringtones may not appear as an option for your text tone

· Fixes an issue that could cause the keyboard to become less responsive

Crash Detection Optimization (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)

· Fixes an issue that could cause display image persistence