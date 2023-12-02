Apple iOS 17.1.2 iPhone Software Release: Should You Upgrade?

Just three weeks after the last update, there has been another software release for the iPhone. You can read full details of what’s in the release here.

Read on for details on how this was achieved and whether other concerns have cropped up in the minds of users who have already updated.

Apple iOS 17.1.2 is here. Apple

I’ll update this post next week to take into account any issues that arise, so please check back.

Who is it for and how do you get it?

Apple iOS 17.1.2 is compatible with all iPhones that can run iOS 17, i.e. handsets from iPhone XS onwards. Updates are available automatically, but if you click Settings, then General, then Software Update, you’ll find that it will become available on your iPhone sooner. With updates like this, which aim to take into account live security threats, sooner or later this may become critical.

what is this about

This update is all about security improvements, especially regarding two issues that are already being used in attacks.

Apple release notes

Here are Apple’s notes for the release:

webkit

Available for: iPhone 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing web content may expose sensitive information. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited against versions of iOS prior to iOS 16.7.1.

Description: Out-of-bounds reads were addressed with improved input validation.

WebKit Bugzilla: 265041

CVE-2023-42916: Clement Lesigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group

webkit

Available for: iPhone 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited against versions of iOS prior to iOS 16.7.1.

Description: A memory corruption vulnerability was addressed with improved locking.

WebKit Bugzilla: 265067

CVE-2023-42917: Clement Lesigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group

Apple iOS 17.1.2 Security

Certainly, serious security issues have been addressed here. When threats are out in the wild, they can be dangerous and if you are the victim of an attack, you risk having sensitive information leaked.

One sign of how seriously Apple is taking the threats is that it has released the update now rather than waiting for iOS 17.2, which is expected in a matter of weeks.

initial reactions

So far, there have been some negative reactions stating that things have been broken in the update. Of course, there are comments of outstanding issues that haven’t been fixed, such as lag on the keyboard (though some say turning off autocorrect is a quick fix until that’s resolved). One user is hoping that the battery life of their iPhone 13 Pro will improve after iOS 17.1.1 has reduced it. No news yet on how it’s working out, so please check back next week for my final verdict. Another Redditor commented that it took a moment or two for the widgets to come back to life (I found this too) but then went back to normal.

Apple iOS 17.1 Early Verdict: Update

Those security issues are serious; So far, nothing is negative enough to overshadow the importance of staying up to date with those real-world attack possibilities. This update was not designed to improve battery life or fix other issues, so it’s the next release that will, we hope, address these. Meanwhile: Update.

what’s coming next

Apple is already working on iOS 17.2. This includes the Journal app that many were waiting for, iMessage contact key verification, and fixes for WiFi connectivity issues. It’s expected later this month, and my guess is that this will actually be the next release, with no other smaller releases in between.