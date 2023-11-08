Apple iOS 17.1.1 iPhone Software Release: Should You Upgrade?

Apple iOS 17.1.1 is here. David Phelan

We’re less than two months into the new iPhone software and there’s already another update. This time small, but important. You can read my detailed rundown of exactly what’s in the new release here. Read on to know how it has been received since its release on Tuesday, November 7.

I’ll update this post next week to take into account any issues that arise, so please check back.

More from ForbesApple releases iOS 17.1.1, asks iPhone users to update immediately

who is it for?

Apple iOS 17.1.1 works with all iPhones compatible with iOS 17, i.e. handsets from iPhone XS onwards. Updates are available automatically, but if you click Settings, then General, then Software Update, you’ll find that it will become available on your iPhone sooner.

what is this about

This small update does not contain any new features and is only focused on bug fixes and repairing problems.

Apple release notes

Apple said:

This update provides bug fixes for your iPhone including:

In rare circumstances, Apple Pay and other NFC features may become unavailable on iPhone 15 models after wireless charging in some cars.

The weather lock screen widget may not display snow correctly.

Apple iOS 17.1.1 Security

Security is usually the most urgent reason to upgrade, but this time no security flaws have been mentioned by Apple, so it seems that this is not the purpose of this release.

More from ForbesApple iPhone may be replaced with a game-changing update for 2025

initial reactions

Well, there is definitely some dissatisfaction. One Redditor commented, “This must be a joke. People report a lot of bugs and Apple releases updates only for these two bugs. Errors like square corner notifications, volume keys not working in third-party applications, and keyboard click sound being loud or stuttering still persist since iOS 16.

Although I’m sure Apple is working on these problems, it would be annoying to see a new update that doesn’t solve your problems.

That said, there are very few complaints that iOS 17.1.1 has caused any harm.

Apple iOS 17.1 Early Verdict: Update

If you own a BMW, your car may be suffering from the Apple Pay issue mentioned above – there were reports of the phone getting so hot it was causing damage, though note that this only applies to the latest iPhones. Affects 15 series models. If you charge your iPhone in your car, you probably won’t want to find Apple Pay and other features are missing, so you’ll definitely want to update.

For everyone else, there doesn’t seem to be any reason not to update, at least not yet. There have been no widespread reports of battery life deteriorating or new problems arising – even though the most desired improvements are still not in evidence. Please check back in a week for my final decision.

what’s coming next

The news that is coming is the same as it was last time, it’s just that iOS 17.1.1 has arrived. Apple is already working on iOS 17.2. This includes the Journal app that many were waiting for, iMessage contact key verification, and fixes for WiFi connectivity issues. This is expected to happen within a few weeks, unless there is another small update or quick security response.