With the launch of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google has taken the AI ​​lead on smartphones, leaving the new iPhone 15 and 15 Pro in the digital dust. Will Apple respond? The latest news suggests that it is building up the resources to do so. But how long will it take?

UPDATE: Sunday 22 October. Writing for Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman highlights how far behind Apple is in publicly adopting AI. With the only AI-based release note in iOS 17 addressing improvements to auto-correct, Apple has little to show on the larger language model (llm) which runs equipment such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Or Generative AI which can be found in Google and Bing providing clear search results as well as guiding creative Microsoft’s Office 365 suite and Github’s Copilot,

Gurman says: “…Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook says Apple has been working on generative AI technology for years. But I can tell you in no uncertain terms that Apple executives are nervous about the sudden AI fever sweeping the industry.” Had gone and had been scrambling since the end of last year to make up for lost time.

The closest feature offered to the public is an LLM-based chatbot with the in-house title of “Apple GPT”. First reported in July, it’s unclear how far along the project has progressed and how robust it will be if it ships. Siri and Messages will likely be the first beneficiaries of AppleGPT. Other areas being explored echo similar ideas already implemented with AI-generated playlists (spotify), providing guidance in Xcode (Github) and helping authors in Pages or Keynote (office 365,

And behind all this lies the question of privacy. Apple can’t offer all these AI features on a device. At some point, the question of privacy versus capacity will need to be addressed… which makes the latest news from the supply chain all the more interesting.

The details come from renowned supply chain analyst Jeff Pu, who reports that Apple wants to build a significant number of AI servers in 2023 before ramping up to “significantly more” during 2024. These will provide two broad forms of AI support: cloud-based AI and “edge AI” that supports on-device AI data processing.

This indicates that Apple is testing its new AI capabilities in a limited way for the next few months before expanding to a more widespread testing platform. The implication would be that this is for iOS 18, with in-house testing now expanding to servers outside the Cupertino-based testing before the new AI components are revealed at the Worldwide Developer Conference in June 2024. At this point iOS 18 is likely to follow previous versions and go into public beta testing before launching with the iPhone 16 family in September 2024.

That’s an ambitious timeframe, especially for Apple – which is routinely late to the market with features once they’ve become common on Android devices. This is a time frame that has been questioned by many. Ming-Chi Kuo reported in August that Apple lacked progress in this area, stating “There is reportedly no indication that Apple plans to launch or integrate AI computing or hardware products in 2024”. .

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also contributed to this view, “Apple Inc. has been quietly working on artificial intelligence tools that could challenge OpenAI Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google and others, but the company has yet to release any. “Have not formulated a clear strategy for technology for consumers.”

Let’s not forget that Apple already provides AI that benefits iPhone users. Its digital assistant Siri relies on machine learning and natural language processing to interpret questions and provide answers. These services were entirely cloud-based when introduced, but in 2021 some data processing was moved to the device. Siri also contributes to on-device search and image processing.

This is no longer enough. The rise of generative AI over the past twelve months has been a disruptive force that must be acknowledged. During the launch of the Pixel 8 Pro, Google repeatedly reiterated that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro were “AI-first” handsets with AI embedded in both hardware and software.

Tensor Mobile G3, designed by Google, allows for fast AI processing on the device’s hardware, which is featured across all core apps… You’ll also have help with transcription, web text summarization, translation, and call screening in the Recorder app. To do is natural language processing. ,

Then, you have the use of generative AI to assist with image editing. Unblur and Magic Eraser have been improved from the versions seen on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7. These are complemented by the Magic Editor, which allows elements in an image to be resized and repositioned, with AI filling in the spaces left behind; This is the best solution to allow you to have an overall group image with the best faces of each person; Audio Magic Eraser allows easy audio manipulation on videos; And coming soon, you have the integration of Google’s big language model Bard to Assistant for CSI-inspired zoom and enhance, video boost, and even more natural interactions.

It won’t be long before similar AI features appear on other Android-powered flagships. The iPhone will clearly be behind the AI ​​curve in six months. Apple may not have any definite plans to address AI, but Pu’s comments suggest the R&D team is working on something.

How far will Apple take its AI efforts in the iPhone 16 family? Will this be limited to improving Siri, will it start appearing in other apps, and given the importance of imaging in the smartphone ecosystem, will Tim Cook and his team take over Google’s leadership in AI-powered editing tools? Will be forced to comply?

Apple isn’t setting the smartphone standard in AI. Can it match the same generation of iPhone? And if it does, how will it differentiate its offering? Only time will tell, but the benefits of having two different approaches to AI in the smartphone market will elevate both sides.

The sooner Apple gets involved, the better.

