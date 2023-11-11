Apple increases trade-in payments amid sales slowdown

Chip Somodevilla

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) really wants you to upgrade your devices.

This week, the tech giant (AAPL) raised its trade-in prices for older devices — including Android — amid slowing revenues and a newly launched series of iPhones that analysts are skeptical of. How well can we sell?

Estimated trade-in values ​​for some devices have increased as follows:

Apple Watch Ultra: $380 to $425

Apple Watch Series 7: $155 to $160

iPad Pro: $510 to $580

iPad: $170 to $260

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: $325 to $340

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G: $180 to $190

Google Pixel 6 Pro: $125 to $140

Google Pixel 6a: $80 to $100

The higher trade-in prices came after Apple (AAPL) earlier this month reported its first fiscal year sales decline since 2019.

For the quarter ended September 30, Apple (AAPL) said revenue fell 1% year-over-year to $89.5B.

Revenue from iPhone and services increased during the quarter, but other areas declined significantly. Net Sales by Category:

iPhone revenue: $43.8B, 2.7% Y/Y growth

Mac revenue: $7.61B, down 33.9% y/y

iPad revenue: $6.44B down 10.2% y/y

Wearables, Home & Accessories: $9.32B, down 3.4% y/y

Services revenue: $22.31B, up 16.3% y/y

In its earnings call on November 2, the tech giant said sales growth would decline for the fifth consecutive quarter. Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said iPhone revenue “will grow year-on-year on an absolute basis”, but the company’s total revenue is likely to be “similar to last year”, less than expected growth of about 5%. .

Meanwhile, JP Morgan, Bank of America and UBS have said that demand for the newly released iPhone 15 models is showing signs of weakness. The company also released an updated Mac on October 30, boosting the speed of the advanced computers. It remains to be seen how well these are received.

Shares of Apple (AAPL) are up more than 45% year-to-date.

Source: seekingalpha.com