Apple (AAPL) recently joined the Zacks.com Most Searched Stocks list. Therefore, you may want to consider some of the key factors that could impact the stock’s performance in the near future.

Over the past month, shares of this maker of iPhones, iPads and other products have returned +8.1%, compared with the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s +3.3% change. During the period, the Zacks Computer – Minicomputer industry, which Apple belongs to, has gained 6.3%. Now the important question is what could be the future direction of the stock?

Although media reports or rumors about significant changes in a company’s business prospects usually create trends in its stock and cause immediate price changes, there are always some fundamental factors that ultimately drive the buy-and-hold decision. We do.

Revision of earnings estimates

Here at Zacks, we prioritize evaluating changes in a company’s future earnings estimates more than anything else. This is because we believe the present value of its future earnings determines the fair value of its stock.

We essentially look at how sell-side analysts covering a stock are revising their earnings estimates to reflect the impact of the latest business trends. And if a company’s earnings estimates increase, the fair value of its stock increases. A higher fair value than the current market price increases investors’ interest in buying the stock, thereby increasing its price. This is why empirical research shows a strong correlation between earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements trends.

For the current quarter, Apple is expected to report earnings of $2.07 per share, which would represent a change of +10.1% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.5% over the past 30 days.

The consensus earnings estimate of $6.56 for the current fiscal year suggests a year-over-year change of +7%. This estimate has remained unchanged for the last 30 days.

For the next fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate of $7.11 indicates a change of +8.5% from what Apple reported a year ago. Over the past month, the estimate has changed -1.5%.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool – the Zacks Rank – is a more conclusive indicator of a stock’s near-term price performance, as it effectively harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions. . The size of the recent consensus estimate revision, along with three other factors related to earnings estimates, have resulted in Apple earning a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The chart below shows the evolution of the company’s forward 12-month consensus EPS estimates:

12 month EPS

Revenue growth forecast

Even though a company’s earnings growth is arguably the best indicator of its financial health, it means nothing if it can’t grow its revenues. It is almost impossible for a company to grow its earnings without increasing its revenue over the long term. Therefore, it is important to know the potential revenue growth of a company.

For Apple, the consensus sales estimate of $117.84 billion for the current quarter indicates a change of +0.6% year-over-year. For the current and next fiscal years, estimates of $394.83 billion and $423.07 billion represent +3% and +7.2% changes, respectively.

Last reported results and surprising history

Apple reported revenue of $89.5 billion last quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -0.7%. EPS of $1.46 for the same period compares to $1.29 a year ago.

Reported revenues represented a surprise of +0.57%, compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $88.99 billion. EPS surprise was +5.04%.

Over the last four quarters, Apple has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times. The company topped consensus revenue estimates three times in the period.

Evaluation

No investment decision can be effective without considering the valuation of the stock. Whether a stock’s current price accurately reflects the intrinsic value of the underlying business and the company’s growth prospects is an essential determinant of its future price performance.

Comparing the current values ​​of a company’s valuation multiples, such as price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-sales (P/S) and price-to-cash flow (P/CF) to its own valuation. While historical values ​​help determine whether its stock is appropriately valued, overvalued, or undervalued, comparing a company relative to its peers on these parameters gives a good idea of ​​the reasonableness of a stock’s price. .

The Zacks Value Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Score system), which pays close attention to both traditional and unconventional valuation metrics to grade a stock from A to F (an A is better than a B; a B is better than a C). is; and so on), is quite helpful in identifying whether a stock is overvalued, rightly valued, or temporarily undervalued.

Apple has been graded D on this front, indicating that it is trading at a premium to its competitors. Click here to view the values ​​of some of the evaluation metrics that drive this grade.

conclusion

The facts discussed here and many other information on Zacks.com can help determine whether it is worth paying attention to the market buzz about Apple. However, its Zacks Rank #3 suggests it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Source: finance.yahoo.com