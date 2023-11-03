Apple hires Zach Kahn to lead PR for Vision Pro’s apps and content

Apple has promoted Zach Kahn, who previously managed the tech giant’s podcast and audiobook PR, to lead public relations for content on the company’s upcoming AR/VR headset Vision Pro.

According to his LinkedIn bio, Kahn will lead communications for apps, services and entertainment on Apple Vision Pro, which is scheduled to introduce apps for Apple TV and Apple Music when it launches in early 2024.

Apple unveiled the Vision Pro at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June, priced at $3,500. The company calls it a “spatial computing” platform, and CEO Tim Cook has compared the upcoming introduction of the product to the way the iPhone introduced smartphones to millions of people. At WWDC, Disney CEO Bob Iger said the “revolutionary” platform would let the company create “deeply immersive” stories in ways that were “previously impossible”. Iger said that Disney+ will be available on the Vision Pro on “day one” and previewed concepts the company is working on for the device.

In January 2022, Apple appointed Andrea Schubert as the head of PR for Apple Vision Pro. Previously, he led PR for Meta’s Reality Labs, the VR and AR product division that includes the Quest headset.

Kahn is based in Los Angeles. Prior to his new role, he led public relations for Apple’s podcast business for nearly four years. By January, he was also managing PR for the company’s book business. Before joining Apple in 2019, Khan was senior manager of podcast marketing at Vox Media, and also worked at companies including Google, Nest, and Uber.

Handling PR duties for Apple’s Podcasts group is Olivia DeJesus, who also manages media relations for the Fitness+ subscription service. Apple remains a notable player in the podcast sector, which it helped create nearly two decades ago, and has moved selectively to release its own original podcast programming. In June 2021, the company launched Apple Podcast Subscriptions, a marketplace for creators to distribute premium podcasts, to begin monetizing its podcast app.

On Apple’s September quarter earnings call on Thursday, Cook reiterated that the Vision Pro is on track to launch in the US in early 2024. The company reported record revenue in its services business segment, which increased 16.3% year-over-year to $22.3 billion, while total revenue declined about 1%.

