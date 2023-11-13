Apple highlights research on diabetes, activity and menstrual cycles

apple watch

Data from Apple Research programs and the Apple Watch have been used to study the effect of both normal activity and the menstrual cycle on the glucose levels of diabetic patients.

Ahead of World Diabetes Day on November 14, Apple and researchers at Harvard’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard’s TH Chan School of Public Health have published research on glucose. It is based on data from both the Apple Heart and Movement Study, which began in 2019, and the Apple Women’s Health Study, which also reported preliminary findings in March 2023.

While the study included men and women, women’s health is extremely poorly researched compared to men. As a result, the ability to continuously monitor the health data of anyone wearing an Apple Watch could be helpful in fixing this.

Newer studies so far have shown that, for example, as participants also increased their average number of steps per day, there was a corresponding effect on glucose levels.

“In a preliminary analysis, our research team has identified an interesting pattern in continuous glucose measurements across the menstrual cycle among people with regular cycles,” said Shruti Mahalingaiah, MD, MS, FACOG, at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. ” “During the follicular phase, which is characterized by high estrogen levels and low progesterone levels, we observed a slight increase in the time spent within the target glucose range.”

Mahalingaiah further said, “This discovery has the potential to significantly improve diabetes management by providing valuable insights to optimize blood sugar control.”

The study used the Apple Watch and Apple’s HealthKit research framework to gather data from a wide range of participants.

“Empowering users to steer their individual physiology in the right direction is the foundation of precision health and medicine,” said Callum McRae, MD, PhD, at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “Apple Watch enables users to determine how to improve their cardiometabolic risk.”

McRae added, “These data show that getting the right levels of exercise may improve the way we deal with metabolic challenges to reduce our risk of diabetes or improve control if we develop diabetes.” “It’s exciting to see how the integration of exercise and CGM data using Apple HealthKit is enabling users to improve their glucose control and reduce future heart disease risk.”

Effect of exercise on glucose levels (Source: Study)

What the study found

When participants increased their average number of steps per day – or increased the average duration of exercise – the average percentage of glucose at that time fell within the target range of 70-180 mg/dL.

Specifically, those who exercised more than half an hour per day were found to spend 78.8% of their time in that target range. Women who walked more than 10,000 steps per day took the longest in this category.

The researchers also studied glucose levels across 1,982 menstrual cycles and found a slight increase in the time spent within this target level during the follicular phase compared to the luteal phase.

The study also considered polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and how sufferers who had a body mass index greater than 30 kg/m2 could increase their resistance to insulin.

How glucose levels vary during the menstrual cycle (Source: Study)

How was the research done?

Data from the Health app and activity data from the Apple Watch were analyzed along with logged menstrual cycle data. Participants were included in the study if they shared at least 100 days of continuous glucose monitor (CGM) data and at least 100 glucose measurements per day.

For menstrual data, participants were only included if they had at least six consecutive cycles reported. Those who reported hormone use at any time during the cycle were also excluded.

This medical and academic study of glucose data follows the recent news of the Apple Watch’s fall detection feature saving the life of an unconscious diabetic patient.

Source: appleinsider.com