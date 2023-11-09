Apple has suffered a setback in the dispute with the EU over tax matters.

LONDON (AP) — Ireland may finally be on the hook for billions of euros in back taxes owed to Apple in the latest twist in a long-running EU dispute, according to a legal opinion from an adviser to the bloc’s top court on Thursday.

A lower court’s ruling that the U.S. tech giant does not have to pay 13 billion euros ($13.9 billion) in taxes “should be set aside,” Advocate General Giovanni Pitruzzella said in his opinion to the European Court of Justice.

Apple was outraged when the matter broke in 2016, with CEO Tim Cook calling it “complete political nonsense”. Then-US President Donald Trump referred to European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who led a campaign to end special tax deals and crack down on big American tech companies, as a “tax lady” who “really hates America.” Is”.

In its 2020 ruling, the General Court of the European Union disagreed with the European Commission, the bloc’s executive branch, which had accused Apple of striking an illegal tax deal with Irish authorities so it could pay extremely low rates.

Pitrizella advised the European Court that it should “annul the judgment and send the case back to the General Court for a new decision on the merits.”

The General Court, he wrote, “made several errors of law” and needed “a fresh assessment.”

The ECJ’s opinion is not legally binding, but is often followed by the court. The Court of Justice is expected to issue its legally binding decision next year.

“We thank the court for its time and ongoing consideration of this matter,” Apple said in a prepared statement. The General Court’s decision was very clear that Apple received no selective advantage and no state aid, and we believe it should be upheld. ,

The European Commission declined to comment. Its technical crackdown has since expanded to include antitrust investigations into Apple’s payments platform and its App Store, as well as tougher scrutiny under new digital rules aimed at making competition fair.

Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press

