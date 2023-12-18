Apple has stopped sales of its latest smartwatch after losing a patent case to a rival, saying 'even the most powerful company in the world must follow the law'

Apple will stop selling the latest versions of its smartwatches in the US due to a patent dispute, and will remove some of its best-selling devices from the market during the busy holiday season.

Sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 will be halted on December 21 at the company’s online store and at its physical retail locations starting on Christmas Eve, it said in a statement on Monday.

The company is preparing to ban Apple Watch models with blood oxygen sensors — a feature first added to the lineup in 2020 — which Masimo Corp. says it invented.

The International Trade Commission ruled in October that Apple had infringed Masimo patents and would be required to stop sales of infringing devices. The patents relate to how the watches calculate a person’s blood oxygen saturation.

Presidential review of that order is now underway. “Although the review period does not end until December 25, Apple is already taking steps to comply with the decision,” the company said.

Health features have become an increasingly important selling point for the Apple Watch, putting the company in competition with medical device manufacturers. Masimo, based in Irvine, California, sells a range of health monitoring technology.

In a statement, Massimo said the sanctions “demonstrate that even the world’s most powerful company must follow the law.”

“The ITC finds that Apple stole Masimo’s patented pulse oximetry technology, which measures blood oxygen,” the company said. “The ITC pursued a thorough legal process and its expert judgment in this case must be respected, protecting intellectual property rights and maintaining public confidence in the United States patent system.”

The Series 9 and Ultra 2 models generate the bulk of Apple’s Watch sales. The company doesn’t disclose how much revenue the product line brings in, but it is a core part of its wearables, home and accessories business, which generates more than $40 billion per year.

According to analysts’ estimates, the Apple Watch alone could generate about $17 billion in revenue in fiscal 2023, which ended in September.

The sales halt will also affect some older Apple Watch models, including the Series 8, which Apple continues to sell in refurbished condition on its website. The blood oxygen feature was first added to Apple Watch Series 6.

The news, which was first reported by 9to5Mac, sent Apple shares down 1.6% in New York on Monday. Last week this stock had reached a record high. Massimo gained as much as 5.7%.

The devices will be removed from Apple’s online store at 3pm New York time on Thursday. Apple said watches already sold to customers will not be affected. The SE model, which lacks the blood oxygen feature, also remains on sale.

The company said it would provide more information when the review period ends on December 25.

A Biden administration official said the review has been assigned to US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. It is carefully considering all factors of the dispute, the official said. The deadline is Christmas Day as these reviews last for 60 days and the order was issued on October 26.

An Apple spokesperson said the ITC’s decision was wrong and should be reversed. The company plans to appeal the decision.

Although it’s unrelated to the news, two executives who oversaw Apple Watch development are leaving the company. Steve Hotelling, a key witness in the Massimo trial, is retiring, while Apple Watch product design chief Tang Tan plans to depart in February.

Apple being forced to stop selling its core product in the US is unprecedented, especially during the company’s most important quarter. In the past, Apple had to stop selling older iPhones in places like Germany due to patent issues.

In the US, the ITC has previously ruled on other Apple disputes, including a dispute with Samsung Electronics Co over the iPhone and iPad. In that case, President Barack Obama took steps to overturn the ban. One notable difference with Masimo is that it is an American company.

Given that the issue concerns a hardware patent, Apple likely can’t quickly resolve the dispute with a software update – a strategy it has used in the past. If Apple doesn’t win on appeal or with presidential intervention, it’s unclear how long it will take for the company to redesign the devices to not infringe the Massimo patents.

The watches will continue to be sold through a number of third-party retailers, which could help boost Apple’s fiscal first quarter sales. In some cases, Apple products generate greater sales volumes at external retailers than through their own channels.

The Cupertino, California-based company operates about 270 stores in the US. Apple previously said its first-quarter revenue would be in line with the year-ago period. This suggests that Apple Watch disruption could be the difference between revenue increasing for the first time in a year or falling again. Already, the company’s sales have declined for four consecutive quarters – its longest decline in two decades.

Apple has been preparing its retail outlets for the disruption in recent days, sending new signs to stores that advertise its watches without showing specific photos of the Series 9 and Ultra 2.

