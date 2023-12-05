Apple hands out release candidates for iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2

ios 17

Apple is providing testers in its Developer Beta program with release candidates for iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2, which means a release is in the near future.

Developers signed up for beta testing can grab the latest build through the Apple Developer Center or by updating their iPhone or iPad through the Settings app options. Public betas usually come out some time after developer versions, and public participants can sign up through the Apple Beta Software Program website.

The RC versions of iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 follow the fourth beta, which Apple distributed on November 28, while the third arrived on November 14. The second came on 9 November, while the first was introduced on 26 October.

The release candidate’s build number is 21C62, which replaces the fourth build number 21C5054b.

The first iOS 17.2 beta added several changes, including Journal, a privacy-focused journaling app. There’s also a greater emphasis on channels under Watch Now in the Apple TV app.

Along with collaborative playlists, a favorites playlist is added to Apple Music. iMessage sticker reactions allow users to react with a sticker, but as an attached sticker rather than an integrated tapback.

Other changes include being able to assign translation to action buttons, additional weather widgets, iMessage contact key validation, and an Apple Music focus filter.

The second beta added spatial video recording for the iPhone 15 Pro, which may help Apple Vision Pro users who want to try out related imaging features.

In the fourth beta, Apple resolved an audio issue by allowing users to change the default alert sound for notifications.

AppleInsider And Apple strongly suggests that users not install trial operating systems or other beta or RC software on “mission-critical” or primary devices, as there is a very small chance of problems that could result in data loss. Instead testers should use secondary or non-essential hardware and ensure they have adequate backups of their critical data at all times.

Source: appleinsider.com