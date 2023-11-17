Apple halts all ads on X after agreeing with Musk's anti-Semitic posts

According to a new report from axiosApple is stopping all advertising on Twitter, the social media platform currently known as X.

The move follows a report Thursday that ads from Apple and other companies were shown with far-right conspiracy theories and anti-Semitic content.

today’s report axios Citing unnamed sources, Apple is “pausing all advertising” on the X. There are no further details on how long the pause will last. It follows similar decisions by IBM, which on Thursday announced plans to stop all advertising on the platform.

a report from media matters On Thursday it was highlighted that advertisements from several companies were being shown alongside posts containing far-right conspiracy theories and anti-Semitic material. The report cites examples including ads from Apple, IBM, Oracle and other companies.

Apple’s decision also came after Elon Musk lined An anti-Semitic tweet accused “Jewish communities” of promoting “dialectical hatred against whites” on Wednesday. “You are absolutely right,” Musk tweeted.

When Elon Musk acquired Twitter early last year and implemented a number of changes to things like verification and content moderation, Apple briefly reduced its advertising on the platform.

At the time, Musk publicly accused Apple of hating free speech and said the company had “mostly shut down” advertising on Twitter. After this Musk visited Apple Park to meet Tim Cook. Shortly thereafter, Apple resumed advertising on Twitter.

Two months ago, Tim Cook defended Apple’s decision to continue advertising on Twitter in an interview with John Dickerson.

“It’s something we ask ourselves. In general, I think Twitter is an important asset,” Cook said in that interview. “I like the concept that it’s there for discourse and there as a town square. Something about it There are also things I don’t like.”

It’s unclear how long Apple’s newly implemented Twitter ad “pause” will last. The company has not commented on the report Axios.

