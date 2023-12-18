Apple forced to halt US smartwatch sales before Christmas after legal setback

Apple has been forced to suspend sales of its smartwatches in the US as it faces the threat of an import ban.

The tech company will stop selling its two most recent models, the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, starting this Thursday.

This comes after healthcare technology company Masimo won a patent dispute over the gadget’s blood oxygen sensor at the US International Trade Commission (ITC).

The ruling means imports of the device will be blocked from Christmas Day unless Joe Biden vetoes the ITC decision.

Apple said it would suspend online sales of smartwatches starting Thursday and stop selling them in stores starting at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Other retailers will be able to continue selling them but import restrictions will mean sales will continue only as long as supply is available.

This decision does not apply to the cheaper version of the watch which does not feature a blood oxygen sensor. This feature serves as an overall indicator of respiratory health.

Apple said it was considering its legal options.

It says: “Apple teams work tirelessly to create products and services that empower users with industry-leading health, wellness, and safety features. Apple strongly disagrees with this order and is pursuing a number of legal and technical options to ensure that the Apple Watch remains available to customers.

Apple introduced a blood oximeter in 2020, and Massimo complained that it infringed its patent the following year.

Massimo claimed that the two companies had previously discussed working together on the feature but that Apple ultimately stole the information to create the feature. Apple has denied the claims.

Apple is expected to file an appeal on December 26, when the presidential review period on the ITC import ban expires. Meanwhile, suspending online sales may impact revenues to some extent at the end of the crucial Christmas trading period.

Apple doesn’t disclose Apple Watch sales, but its accessories division, which includes smartwatches and other gadgets like AirPods, sold $9.3bn (£7.4bn) worth of products last quarter. This was more revenue than the iPad or Mac computers.

Source: www.telegraph.co.uk