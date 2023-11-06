Apple finally kills off its weird MacBook Pro

Updated November 6: Article originally posted November 4,

Apple’s “Scary Fast” event offered the community a surprising refresh to the entire MacBook Pro range, solving a long-standing issue. Apple has finally killed off its awkward 13-inch MacBook Pro.

14-inch MacBook Pro, late 2023 apple newsroom

Update: Monday 6th November: Writing for Bloomberg’s Power On newsletterMark Gurman looks at Apple’s decision to launch three new MacBook Pro laptops while avoiding the MacBook Air.

Apple launched the M1 and M2 chipsets with the consumer-focused MacBook Air. The M3’s launch at last week’s “Scary Fast” event took a different path. Not only were the M3 Pro and M3 Max chipsets launched alongside the M3, but there was no MacBook Air in sight. Instead, a new 14-inch MacBook Pro debuted with the M3 chipset for consumers, while professional-grade 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops received upgrades to the M3 Pro and M3 Max:

“Apple had no choice but to launch three new components at the same time. The company has always aimed to put the regular M3 chip in the updated 24-inch iMac, and replace it with the more powerful M3 Pro and M3 Max processors in .-end MacBook Pros. So it couldn’t use the more sequential approach of the M2 generation.”

Gurman also noted that one of the driving forces behind the decision to focus on the MacBook Pro range rather than the MacBook Air was the amount of inventory of 3nm silicon. The M3 family uses 3nm silicon, but so does the A16 Pro, which is at the heart of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. Since iPhone accounts for a large share of sales, launching the M3 with low-volume products means there will be no significant impact on iPhone supply.

An iPhone 15 Pro Max has been sold (Photo by Alexey Rosenfeld/Getty Images) getty images

Apple began the move toward its ARM-based Apple Silicon chipsets in 2020 with the launch of the M1 MacBook Air, M1 Mac Mini, and M1 MacBook Pro. One of the main messages Tim Cook and his team were trying to convey at the launch was “nothing will change.” While the new chipset offers more speed, better performance, and a better laptop, all your apps will still run, everything will remain familiar, and it’ll be a seamless blend of old and new.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro was an important part of that. Apple was offering a flexible desk-bound computer, a highly portable consumer laptop, and a professionally focused laptop with faster Apple silicon. It was something comfortable and non-threatening. For the first few months of Apple Silicon, this was the perfect marketing strategy.

And then came the real, professionally focused laptops. The 14-inch- and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops featured a new design, better hardware, and more powerful M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. After these stalwarts, the 13-inch MacBook Pro was not only pedestrian, but so close to the 13-inch MacBook Air in performance, looks, and price that it went from “this MacBook Pro could be” to “you can have this MacBook Pro.” We installed a fan on the MacBook Air and changed the sticker”.

And Apple continues to sell the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

With the launch of the M2, Apple had the opportunity to make changes to its portfolio. The M2 MacBook Air covered the consumer base, offering extra power for most users; The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops offered more power for professional environments with the M2 Pro and M2 Max (and for those who needed even more, the M2 Ultra was available in the Mac Studio). Sticking out like a sore thumb is the MacBook Air with a fan, the Air with a small edge in unnecessary performance for a significant premium.

And Apple continues to sell the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

With the launch of the M3 family, Apple took the opportunity to disrupt its portfolio using the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max. Not by any significant degree – after all, it is Apple, and it has a lot of inertia – but the simultaneous launch of vanilla Apple silicon with the Pro and Max versions allowed the MacBook Pro portfolio to be cleaned up. The current 14-inch and 16-inch laptops saw upgrades to the M3 Pro and M3 Max chipsets, delivering on the promise of a “scary fast” event.

And Apple killed the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The ever-weird laptop has finally left the portfolio… to be replaced by a 14-inch MacBook Pro with only 8GB of RAM and a vanilla M3 chipset.

The larger MacBook Air has been replaced by the smaller MacBook Pro. The more things change…

