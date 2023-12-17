Apple files antitrust lawsuit over Apple Pay, accusing it of 'bribing' deals with Visa and MasterCard - 9to5Mac

Apple, Visa and MasterCard have been named in a new antitrust class action lawsuit, accusing all three of conspiring to stifle competition for point-of-sale payment card services. As reported reutersThe lawsuit alleges that this has caused merchants to pay “artificially high fees for credit and debit transactions.”

The lawsuit, which was filed Thursday, says Apple “made unlawful agreements” with Visa and MasterCard “to avoid competing with the two credit card companies.” As part of this agreement, Visa and MasterCard “paid Apple a portion of the transaction fees” for payments made using Apple Pay on their respective networks.

By reaching this settlement, the lawsuit alleges that Visa and Mastercard paid “very large and ongoing cash kickbacks” to Apple. Essentially, this agreement removes any incentive for Apple to invest in building its own payments network – which would increase competition and potentially reduce credit and debit card processing fees for merchants.

The lawsuit also states that Apple prevents other companies from accessing the iPhone’s NFC chip for contactless payment transactions. This means that Apple Pay is the only mobile wallet platform available on the iPhone.

The lawsuit alleges:

Apple reached an agreement with Visa and then MasterCard that it would not use the iPhone to establish its own independent POS transaction payment network. Instead, Apple, Visa and MasterCard agreed to run Apple Pay transactions on the POS transaction payment network of the Entrenched Network. Upon information and belief, Apple agreed with Entrenched Networks to protect its market segment from competition by preventing third parties from accessing certain hardware in the iPhone, namely “secure elements” of the iPhone that they use when third parties Could to install mobile-based. Payment solutions that compete with strong networks. In return, Entrenched Networks agreed that Apple would be paid a portion of the fees generated through Entrenched Networks’ respective POS transaction payment systems.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Apple has offered to open up the Apple Pay NFC system on the iPhone to other companies, in response to the ongoing antitrust investigation in the European Union. Whether that actually happens – and whether the changes also apply in the United States – remains to be seen.

follow the possibility: threads, TwitterInstagram, and Mastodon.

FTC: We use auto affiliate links that generate income. More.

Source: 9to5mac.com