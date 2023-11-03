Apple falls after warning of sluggish holiday quarter

(Reuters) – Apple fell 3% on Friday after Wall Street disappointed with forecasts that indicated growth would slow in the quarter where the holiday season typically drives its strongest sales.

The world’s most valuable company was set to lose more than $80 billion in market value, based on its premarket share price of $172. Its shares have risen by about 40% this year.

The iPhone maker on Thursday forecast quarterly sales that fell short of market estimates, blaming weak demand for iPads and wearables, particularly in key market China.

The estimate has fueled fears about widespread holiday demand, including estimates from the US National Retail Federation and Deloitte that predict the slowest sales growth in the key shopping period in years due to sticky inflation.

“Apple’s revenue growth has stalled over the past few quarters — and is likely to remain flat next year,” brokerage Bernstein said, adding that the holiday quarter typically sets the tone for Apple’s fiscal year that runs through September.

At least 11 analysts cut their price targets on the stock, reducing the average price target to $196.5, according to LSEG data. Apple is currently trading at about 26 times its forward 12-month earnings estimates, the lowest among the so-called “Magnificent Seven” stocks.

“We view management’s flat sales guidance as evidence that the company can’t rely on iPhone sales to prop up shares, as it has in the past,” said DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte.

Sales of iPhone, Apple’s main revenue generator, rose in the September quarter and are projected to register growth in the last three months of 2023 as well.

CEO Tim Cook also stressed that iPhone 15 models are performing well in China, as he tried to allay Wall Street’s fears that Apple is losing market share to a resurgent Huawei and other local smartphone vendors. Is. “In mainland China, we set a quarterly record for the September quarter for iPhone,” Cook told Reuters.

Many analysts appreciated the comment. “The Street will breathe a sigh of relief on this front,” said Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives.

He was also positive on the outlook for the services business, whose strong growth in the September quarter helped the company top quarterly revenue expectations.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni; Editing by Shaunak Dasgupta)

Source: finance.yahoo.com