Apple faces setback in fight against EU's $14 billion tax order

LUXEMBOURG, Nov 9 (Reuters) – An EU tribunal made legal errors in ruling in Apple’s favor on a 13 billion euro ($14 billion) tax order and should review the case again, a ruling from Europe’s top court said. the adviser said on Thursday. , a potential blow to the iPhone maker.

The tax case against Apple was part of EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager’s crackdown on deals between multinationals and EU countries that regulators saw as unfair state aid.

The European Commission said in its 2016 ruling that Apple benefited over two decades from two Irish tax rulings that artificially reduced its tax burden by 0.005% in 2014.

In 2020, the General Court of the European Union upheld Apple’s challenge, saying regulators had not met the legal standard to show that Apple had gained an unfair advantage.

But Giovanni Pitruzzella, Advocate General at the EU Court of Justice (CJEU), disagreed, saying that CJEU judges should annul the General Court’s decision and send the case back to a lower tribunal.

“The decision of the General Court on the ‘tax rulings’ adopted by Ireland in relation to Apple should be annulled,” he said in a non-binding opinion.

He said the General Court made several errors in law and also “failed to properly assess the essence and consequences of certain methodological errors which, according to the Commission’s decision, vitiated tax decisions”.

“It is therefore necessary for the General Court to make a new assessment,” Pitruzzella said.

The CJEU, which will rule in the coming months, follows four of five such recommendations.

While Apple and Dublin appealed the decision, Apple still had to hand over the full amount, which Ireland is holding in an escrow account.

The Irish government has long said that even if it loses its appeal and succeeds in keeping the money, other EU member states will claim it is owed some back taxes.

An Apple spokesperson said, “We thank the court for its time and ongoing consideration of this case. The General Court’s decision was very clear that Apple received no selective advantage and no state aid, and our Believe it should be retained.”

Vestager has a mixed record defending her tax cases in court, with judges supporting challenges from automakers Stellantis (STLAM.MI), Amazon (AMZN.O) and Starbucks (SBUX.O).

His biggest legal victory to date came in September when the General Court upheld his ruling against a €700 million Belgian tax scheme for 55 multinationals. Their tax action has forced EU countries to cancel such sweetheart deals.

Vestager is currently involved in a 2017 case involving the Dutch tax rulings of Inter-Ikea, owner of the IKEA brand, the Dutch tax rulings of Nike (NKE.N) and the Luxembourg tax rulings of Finnish food and beverage packaging company Huhtamäki (HUH1V.HE). Is investigating.

The Apple case is C-465/20 P Commission v Ireland and others.

($1 = 0.9346 euros)

Reporting by Fu Yun Chi and Bart Meijer, additional reporting by Padraic Halpin in Dublin, editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter

