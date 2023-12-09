Apple faces major leadership shakeup as iPhone design chief departs: report

Apple Inc. AAPL It is reportedly experiencing a significant change in its leadership, with the departure of vice president of product design Tang Tan.

Tan, a key figure in the design of the iPhone and Apple Watch, will leave the company in February, the first in a series of notable changes at the hardware engineering group, according to a Bloomberg news report.

Tan’s exit, which was not publicly announced but is known by sources familiar with the matter, marks a significant shift in Apple’s design approach.

He reports to John Ternes, senior vice president of hardware engineering, under whom the division will reshuffle responsibilities to adapt to this change, the report said.

Following Tan’s departure, several of Ternes and Tan’s deputies, including Tan’s top lieutenant Richard Dinh, are set to take on expanded roles. Dinh will now report directly to Turnus. Additionally, Kate Bergeron, responsible for Mac teams, will oversee the design of the Apple Watch, according to the report, which signals a strategic restructuring within the hardware engineering team.

Strategic importance of TAN’s role

Tan’s influence at Apple was not limited to the iPhone and Watch; He also played a key role in the design of accessories and led the company’s acoustics team, making significant contributions to the development of AirPods. These responsibilities are being transferred to Matthew Costello, who is in charge of the Beats and HomePod smart speakers.

big picture of apple

The shuffle comes at an important time for Apple, as the company continues to move forward in a competitive tech landscape. Tan’s departure is being seen as a notable loss, given his important role in shaping Apple’s key products. The company is now ready to embrace these leadership changes as it prepares for future innovations and challenges.

Price Action: AAPL shares closed 0.74% higher at $195.71 on Friday. Shares rose 0.04% to $195.79 after hours.

