Apple earnings top estimates, iPhone sales at record high in September quarter

Apple (AAPL) reported earnings after the bell Thursday that beat expectations and set another record for sales generated from its growing services business, although the results showed that total revenue declined for the fourth consecutive quarter. .

In its fiscal fourth quarter, Apple reported earnings per share of $1.46, while revenue reached $89.5 billion. Wall Street expected earnings per share to be $1.39 and revenue to reach $89.3 billion, according to Bloomberg estimates.

The company said its fourth-quarter iPhone sales rose to $43.8 billion, slightly better than expectations and setting a new record for iPhone sales in its fiscal fourth quarter. Services revenue exceeds $22 billion for the first time.

Revenue in its Mac, iPad and wearables categories fell from the same quarter last year.

Apple’s latest results also showed that its home market had a stellar fourth quarter, with sales in its Americas region up from a year earlier, the only major geography to see year-over-year revenue growth.

For its just-concluded fiscal year, Apple reported total revenue of $383.3 billion, down from $394.3 billion the previous year.

Here are some of the highlights from Apple’s quarter compared to Wall Street expectations, compiled by Bloomberg:

Income: $89.5 billion vs. $89.34 billion expected ($90.15 billion in Q4 2022)

adj. EPS: $1.46 vs. $1.39 expected ($1.29 in Q4 2022)

iPhone Revenue: $43.8 billion vs. $43.73 billion expected ($42.63 billion in Q4 2022)

Services Revenue: $22.3 billion vs. $21.36 billion expected ($19.19 billion in Q4 2022)

MAC Revenue: $7.6 billion vs. $8.76 billion expected ($11.51 billion in Q4 2022)

iPad Revenue: $6.4 billion vs. $6.33 billion expected ($7.22 billion in Q4 2022)

Wearables Revenue: $9.3 billion vs. $9.41 billion expected ($9.65 billion in Q4 2022)

The report comes just days after Apple unveiled its latest MacBook Pro lineup and updated iMac during its Scary Fast virtual event on the eve of Halloween.

Chief among the concerns raised by analysts is slowing demand for Apple devices, particularly in China, where Cupertino’s flagship iPhone faces stiff local competition. Both iPad and Mac sales declined by double digits in the quarter compared to the same period last year.

Services remains a bright spot for CEO Tim Cook. The segment grew by double digits, making it the only part of the company that generated significant growth. While Apple’s cutting-edge hardware has propelled the company to trillion-dollar status, its evolution as a service provider and expansion into music, gaming, and entertainment are at the heart of what matters optimistically for its future.

