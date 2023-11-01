Apple earnings: everything investors are watching

Apple (AAPL) is set to report earnings after the bell on Thursday, November 2. There are several key things that investors will keep an eye on during this announcement. Yahoo Finance spoke to experts and analysts from across the industry to learn what matters most.

Jim Struger, managing partner of Kineo Capital, breaks down potential options trades for investors to watch based on Apple’s earnings. Struger explained, “The outcome we’re structuring for is that the stock will move very little after earnings… really taking advantage of the underlying volatility and selling it to people who believe that “Apple can go up or down very quickly.”

Yahoo Finance technology editor Dan Hawley discusses all the details of Apple’s new products and how they could impact earnings. “They announced some new chips and some new laptops, as well as a new iMac…While laptop sales are expected to be down for the current quarter, desktop sales are expected to be down overall,” Hawley said. “Overall, it looks like this will help improve Mac revenues. We just have to see how much of an impact it has.”

Creative Strategies CEO and Principal Analyst Ben Bajarin also discussed Apple’s new product line and some of the challenges Apple is facing ahead of earnings. Bajarin said, “They are facing some supply constraints, especially as they move to a new process technology for higher-end iPhones…Looking at ASP and gross margin will help determine whether there will be a new buyer base.” They’re leaning toward the higher end, which I think has been the trend for the last few years.”

Highlights of the video:

00:00:03 – Kineo Capital Managing Partner Jim Struger

00:00:40 – Yahoo Finance Technology Editor Dan Hawley

00:01:14 – Ben Bajarin, CEO and Principal Analyst at Creative Strategies

Source: finance.yahoo.com