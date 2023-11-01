Apple doubles the MacBook Pro margin

With three new MacBook Pro laptops released this week, Apple has revealed one way it will lure customers away from the MacBook Air. This will block new M3 chips from popular macOS laptops.

This was handy when the chipsets in your hardware were different from each other with respect to performance. There was a clear difference between the Intel-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops. When you considered the capabilities versus the increased price of the MacBook Pro compared to the MacBook Air, the difference was obvious.

This is not the case with Apple Silicon. While the Pro and Max chipsets continue to offer more power and performance than the corresponding M1, M2 and M3 chipsets, the latter raised the performance baseline high enough that the MacBook Air meets the needs of the vast majority of Mac users. Did.

The need for professionals to deliver workstation-level performance from a laptop meant there was always a role for the MacBook Pro. Still, in terms of a consumer laptop with high performance, the MacBook Air can deliver out of the box, so there’s no need to spend more and expand the portfolio further.

Apple faces a similar problem with the iPhone. As the capabilities of the various Axx chipsets used in its smartphones increased and the hardware became more ubiquitous across the range, the reasons to move towards the iPhone Pro diminished. They were still present, particularly in the camera, with more lenses and advanced features in more expensive handsets. Again, you had the issue that, for most people, “good enough” was good enough, and that was delivered by the vanilla iPhone models.

Apple’s response was to create a division in specifications.

Although each iPhone 13 model shipped with the same A15 Bionic chipset, Apple split the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro specs. The cheaper models remained on the A15 Bionic, while the more expensive Pro models moved up to the A16. This year, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus shipped with the A16, while the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max were the only models to get the new A17 Pro chipset.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are still capable phones, but Apple has made room to lure consumers to the better, stronger, and faster iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

The M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chipsets were launched at this week’s “Scary Fast” launch event and the only laptops to receive the upgrade were the MacBook Pro models – the MacBook Air is on sale but only with the vanilla M2 chipset.

It looks like Apple has figured out a way to recreate the divide between the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. Give more power to the first while keeping the second in check.

