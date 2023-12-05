Apple, Disney and other big brands are pulling X ads – why Elon Musk's latest 'firestorm' could bring down the company

Elon Musk’s recent endorsement of an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on X (formerly Twitter) is the latest in a series of controversial statements the social media platform owner has made since acquiring it in 2022. Major brands including Disney, Apple and Microsoft have decided to pause or suspend their ad spending on X in recent weeks.

Musk apologized for his post, but then used hate language during an interview with New York Times reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin to challenge advertisers’ decision to suspend their advertising on the platform. They accused him of blackmailing them, leading several companies, including US retail giant Walmart, to announce X ad suspension.

X’s chief executive, Linda Yaccarino, addressed the controversy, saying Musk had apologized. He also called her interview “comprehensive and candid”. in a postand reportedly told staff in a memo that it was “profound”.

Anyway, some brands have been gradually withdrawing their presence from X since last year. Companies have also taken action following a recent report by left-wing advocacy group Media Matters for America, which said ads for brands like IBM were appearing on X with pro-Nazi content. X has filed a lawsuit against Media Matters, saying the report was “manufactured” to “drive advertisers off the platform and destroy But the most recent ad freezes are particularly damaging to the platform’s revenue because they come during months of the year that typically see an increase in spending on holiday promotional content.

When a controversial event, statement, or issue attracts significant attention and inspires large numbers of people to express their opinions and criticism on social media, researchers call it an online firestorm. It creates virality around a topic, which then has a real-world impact. For example, 58% of the companies included in this study of 78 “online firestorms” saw a decline in short-term brand perceptions, while 40% suffered a similar long-term negative impact. But the impact of an online storm can vary widely, so what can X expect to happen after this latest controversy?

Musk’s behavior affects advertisers and users

From a business perspective, the negative perception of Musk’s controversial posts about social and business topics may impact brands that continue to advertise on X – for example, consumers may also view them as supporting his stance. Can be seen. Consumers often expect brands to take stances on divisive topics (though this has become less so in recent years). Failure to do so may encourage people to stop using a brand or purchasing their products.

X’s global audience is dominated by users aged 25 to 49, the age group with the highest disposable income per household in many countries, including the UK and US. Therefore, for businesses that maintain an active presence on X, Musk’s statements could be detrimental.

And from a social perspective, of course, Musk’s behavior may inadvertently promote the spread of hateful content and misinformation. Social media platforms and regulators have implemented measures to attempt to combat such content, including A clear policy on hateful conduct On X. However, Musk’s recent outburst, along with the ongoing controversy around content moderation decisions, has set a precedent that could redefine what is deemed acceptable on the platform.

This change creates the risk of an increase in inflammatory and hateful content, contrary to the platform’s established policies. The side effects, including mental and emotional distress, from exposure to such material are well documented.

This type of crisis may encourage people to disengage from social media platforms. And for those who don’t, the endorsement of false or untrue information by a public figure can fuel the spread of disinformation on social media. The consequences are far-reaching, including increasing social divisions, damaging reputations, and undermining public safety.

Online comments can draw attention to controversial issues. Ottawa/Shutterstock

online firearms management

This situation highlights the responsibility that comes with an influential position like Musk in maintaining the delicate balance between free expression and responsible communication online.

1. Respond on time: It is important to resolve the problem immediately. A delayed response can escalate the situation and make it difficult to regain control of the story.

2. Be transparent: Transparency and honesty can help build trust and credibility. Providing an explanation of the steps being taken to improve the situation may improve Internet users’ attitudes toward the platform, organization, or individual involved in the fire.

3. Engage positively: Engaging with the audience should be in a positive and empathetic manner. Responding defensively or separating yourself from the firearm can only escalate the situation. Instead, it is better to focus on finding common ground and a solution, or apologize if appropriate.

Instead of taking these steps, once advertisers began pulling away from X, Musk placed the blame squarely on their shoulders. He even suggested that his actions posed a serious threat to the existence of the platform. But Musk’s propensity for controversial behavior and outspoken comments on sensitive social, political, and business topics certainly makes both advertisers and users more likely to leave X, leading to the end of the platform.

The ongoing tension certainly raises questions about the future of the platform and the role of its high-profile owner in shaping its destiny.

Source: theconversation.com