Apple delays work on next year’s iPhone, Mac software to fix bugs

(Bloomberg) — In a rare move, Apple Inc. paused development of next year’s software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and other devices so it can fix bugs in the code.

The delay, announced internally to staff last week, was intended to help maintain quality control after the spread of bugs in early versions, according to people with knowledge of the decision. Instead of adding new features, the company’s engineers were tasked with fixing flaws and improving the software’s performance, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter was private.

A spokesman for the Cupertino, California-based company declined to comment.

Apple’s software – famous for its clean interface, easy-to-use controls, and focus on privacy – is one of its biggest selling points. This makes quality control essential. But the company has to balance its desire to add new features with making sure its operating systems run as smoothly as possible.

In recent years, Apple has placed a greater emphasis on quality – even if it means delaying new capabilities. In 2018, software engineering head Craig Federighi postponed several unreleased iPhone features until the following year amid concerns that the software would be too buggy.

In 2019, he made changes to the way Apple develops software in another attempt to address the problems. Under the approach, each feature would have to be enabled manually – through a process called “feature flagging” – allowing staff testers to isolate the impact on the overall system before adding it.

That year, he also adopted what became known at Apple as “The Pact”. The agreement tells employees to never knowingly allow “regression” – when software that once worked stops working correctly – and to promptly fix mistakes. Federighi’s policies have helped: Apple software releases have had fewer glitches in recent years, and fewer features have had to be delayed.

But the latest round of development has not gone so smoothly. When looking at new operating systems to be released next year, the software engineering management team found a lot of “escapes” – an industry term for bugs missed during internal testing. So the department took the unusual step of halting all new feature development for a week to fix bugs.

Because there are thousands of different Apple employees working on a variety of operating systems and devices – which need to work together seamlessly – it’s easy for glitches to arise. “This is a problem of 10,000 people typing code and completely breaking the operating system,” said a person familiar with the situation.

Last month, the company completed the first version of its next iPhone, iPad and Mac operating systems. That iteration is known as M1 because it is the first major milestone. The iPhone and iPad software that will become iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 has been internally dubbed “Crystal.” The Mac software, macOS 15, is called “Glow”.

Apple delayed the start of work on the release of the second milestone, known as M2. The ban also applies to the next Apple Watch operating system — watchOS 11, called “Moonstone” — as well as the current iOS 17 update, called iOS 17.4. That software, used by the iPhone and iPad, is expected to be released around next March.

The move also impacts future versions of VisionOS, the software for Apple’s Vision Pro headset, which is due out early next year. However, at this point, development delays are unlikely to postpone the actual consumer release. Apple is lifting the hold this week.

Apple typically launches its major software overhauls each September, after previewing them to developers and consumers at its June conference. For the next year, the company plans to focus on integrating generative AI into its products.

