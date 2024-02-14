Apple creates AI image animator

2024 could be the year of Apple’s AI innovations. First of all, all rumors point to iOS 18 being an artificial intelligence update; Then, the company publishes an open-source AI image editor. Now, exactly one week later He News, Apple is out one more AI Application – This time, a program that can create animation from a single frame, called a keyframer.

In a paper introducing the software, Apple researchers argue that AI animation is more complex for the end user than your standard AI image generator. While the latter usually requires a simple signal for the AI ​​to generate, the former requires more factors such as timing and coordination, making it more challenging for AI animators than other generators.

But it looks like they’ve come up with a solution: With Keyframer, the user just needs to submit a 2D SVG (Scalable Vector Graphic) image, then, with GPT-4, they tell the program how to animate it. Can provide natural language prompts for image. The app then generates the animation code to animate the SVG. According to the paper, Keyframer has multiple editor types, allowing users to make detailed changes to the animation. Users can also build from each prompt, or generate new animations based on previous prompts.

So, you can upload an image of a planet, then ask Keyframer to “create three designs where the sky turns different colors.” Keyframer will not only render your animation requests, but it will also show the code produced to do so. This way, you can choose to either adjust the code yourself, or give the keyframer another hint to achieve the desired animation. And, since you can keep building on each result, you don’t need to have the final animation in mind: you can do that, but you can also be inspired by how the AI ​​made your image that way. How does it animate like you haven’t? expect.

Although there are no examples of a running program, you can see individual frames of animation in the paper. In one, you can see a rocket going up and down, while clouds shrink and grow larger as the moon slides downwards giving the illusion that the rocketship is moving forward.

Unlike Apple’s AI image editor, which currently has a live demo on Hugging Face, Keyframer isn’t public-facing yet. However, it will be interesting to see how the company introduces this technology into its platform.

Source: lifehacker.com