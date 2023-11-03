Apple Mixi Wenzhou

Apple is set to expand its retail presence in China with the opening of Apple MixC Wenzhou, the company’s first venture in the bustling city of Wenzhou.

The grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 10 a.m. local time and is expected to be a significant addition to Apple’s retail network.

The design of Apple MixC Wenzhou reflects Apple’s commitment to accessibility and sustainability. The store incorporates universal design elements using plant-based materials to create a welcoming environment for all customers that underscores the company’s environmental responsibilities.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail, expressed excitement about the expansion, and highlighted the strong relationships Apple has built within Chinese communities. “We are excited to expand to reach even more customers with the opening of Apple Mixi Wenzhou, and we are proud of the deep, long-lasting relationships we have built with communities across China,” he said.

Apple says the store will open with more than 100 staff. Apple Mixsi Wenzhou will include personalized shopping advice, monthly financing options, device upgrades and data transfer assistance.

The store will also offer configure-to-order options for Mac, allowing customers to tailor their devices to their preferences.

Apple MixC Wenzhou features biogenic acoustic panels and baffles on the ceiling and floor made of biopolymer materials.

Apple Mixsi Wenzhou is not only a retail space but also a hub of learning and creativity. The store will host free Today at Apple sessions, ranging from introductory courses to specialized workshops in photography and videography.

These sessions are designed to be inclusive, including accessibility workshops for people with various disabilities.

The store is designed with inclusivity in mind, including various tables and seating heights and accessible pathways for wheelchair users. An extended assistive listening system and a portable listening loop are also available for hearing impaired customers.

In line with Apple’s sustainability goals, the store’s architecture features a ceiling made of biogenic acoustic panels and floors made of biopolymer materials, reducing reliance on metals and chemical resins.

A redesigned avenue within the store offers an in-depth look at the Apple Watch lineup, including the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple's first carbon-neutral products. The space is designed to provide a personalized shopping experience.

A redesigned Avenue offers customers a deeper look at the Apple Watch lineup, which includes the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The Genius Bar has been re-imagined to facilitate better face-to-face interactions for technical support, and a designated Apple Pickup station has been introduced for convenient online order collection.

Apple’s journey in China spans 30 years, with a commitment that has included 56 retail stores in Greater China. These stores serve as community centers where customers can explore Apple’s latest offerings, receive support, and unlock their creative potential.

