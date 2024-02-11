Apple confirms impressive MacBook Pro special offer

If you’re looking for a great deal on the new MacBook Pro, Apple has some of interest this week. But, you have to hurry.

Apple MacBook Pro M3 family

For the first time, Apple has listed the M3 MacBook Pro with significant discounts in its refurbished section.

Although not “new in the box”, these laptops have been put through full service by Apple, are offered with the same warranty as a brand new machine, and the same level of AppleCare as a new laptop. Are eligible for. Stocks are also limited, so if you’re looking for a specific model (like the entry level model), you’ll need to keep an eye on availability.

Of course, all of this comes with the new M3-powered MacBook Air expected to debut in Apple Stores in late March and Apple already offering the next generation of silicon with October’s M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro models.

If your only concern is access to maximum power and performance, you’ll probably have an M3 Pro or M3 Max on your desk. While the M3 MacBook Pro doesn’t reach those levels, it will have a significant increase in performance compared to what the M3 MacBook Air is capable of.

I’d argue that the difference in performance between the consumer-focused MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops isn’t enough to justify the difference in price (and arguably, there’s little practical demand for the M3 MacBook Pro), but $240 Given the discount offered by the Refurb Store on the list price of $1,599 there is a good chance that the Refurb model makes it a viable proposition.

We don’t yet know the price of the M3 MacBook Air, which is expected to launch in March. I expect the M2 MacBook Air to remain on sale, but drop to the $999 price tag, allowing the M3 MacBook Air to launch at $1199 or $1299, which puts the $1,359 price of these refurbished models into context. They could be just $50 off the upcoming MacBook Air.

Whether the benefits of nearly 20 percent more performance and the word “Pro” engraved on the cover are important enough for you to consider the oddly specced (but now slightly cheaper) M3 MacBook Pro is a personal decision.. And the advantage is it is available now.

