Apple claims Beeper Mini has been blocked due to security risks

article hero image

Apple has officially responded to the Beeper Mini controversy, confirming that it has cut off the Android app’s access to iMessage, citing “significant risks to user security and privacy.”

The Beeper Mini’s access to the iMessage network was suddenly shut down on Friday, and is believed to have been instigated by Apple. Apple confirmed this late Saturday night.

In a statement given to the vergeApple states “We took steps to protect our users by blocking techniques that exploit fake credentials to gain access to iMessage.”

The iPhone maker said the technologies used pose “significant risks to user security and privacy”, including metadata exposure, unwanted messages, spam and phishing attacks.

While Beeper says it is working to fix its app, Apple’s statement indicates that it will “continue to make updates in the future to protect our users,” making the app’s survival on the platform difficult. Will be done.

beeper in response Posted X says that it stands behind the app, and insists that Beeper Mini keeps messages private and increases security compared to unencrypted SMS.

It adds, “For anyone who claims otherwise, we will be happy to provide our entire source code to a mutually agreed third party to evaluate the security of our app.”

On Friday, Beeper founder Eric Migicovsky questioned Apple’s decision and asked, “If Apple really cared about the privacy and security of their iPhone users, why would they shut down a service that no longer supports their own users?” Android enables users to send encrypted messages. Using insecure SMS?

Apple’s full statement is as follows:

At Apple, we build our products and services with industry-leading privacy and security technologies designed to give users control over their data and keep personal information secure. We took steps to protect our users by blocking techniques that exploit fake credentials to gain access to iMessage. These technologies pose significant risks to user security and privacy, including metadata exposure and the potential to enable unwanted messages, spam, and phishing attacks. We will continue to update in the future to protect our users.

Source: appleinsider.com